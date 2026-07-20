5 Best Store-Bought Ranch Dressings, According to Chefs

Chefs share their favorite bottled ranch dressings for salads and dipping.

Whether you’re tossing a salad, dunking chicken wings, or dipping fresh veggies, a good ranch dressing can elevate just about any meal. But not all bottled ranches deliver the same balance of creaminess, tang, and herb flavor. To highlight the ones worthy of putting in your cart, Eat This, Not That! turned to Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to share the store-bought ranch dressings she recommends most.

Hidden Valley Original Ranch

Hidden Valley set the standard for ranch dressing, and it remains a go-to thanks to its familiar flavor and versatility. Whether you’re using it as a dressing, dip, or sandwich spread, it’s a dependable staple to keep on hand. “Hidden Valley Original Ranch is a classic for a reason, with a creamy texture and a balanced blend of buttermilk, garlic, and herbs that works with just about everything,” says Filer. “It’s equally at home on salads, as a dip for vegetables and wings, or drizzled over pizza and sandwiches.”

Litehouse Homestyle Ranch

For shoppers looking for a ranch that tastes closer to homemade, Filer suggests checking the refrigerated section. Litehouse’s fresh flavor and thick consistency make it especially well suited for dipping. According to Filer, “Litehouse Homestyle Ranch is found in the refrigerated section, giving it a fresher taste and thicker consistency than many shelf-stable dressings.’ She says, “Its rich, creamy texture makes it an excellent choice for dipping vegetables, chicken tenders, fries, or pizza.”

Ken’s Steak House Buttermilk Ranch

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If you like a ranch with a little extra tang, Ken’s Steak House delivers a bold buttermilk flavor that pairs well with everything from crisp salads to fried favorites. “Ken’s Steak House Dressings has a rich, creamy consistency with enough tang to stand up to hearty salads and fried foods,” says Filer. “It coats ingredients well without being overly thick, making it a versatile option to keep in the refrigerator.”

Marzetti Ranch Dressing

Marzetti offers a fresh-tasting ranch with a smooth, creamy texture that works across a wide range of meals. It’s a versatile pick that’s just as good on a salad as it is on a veggie tray. “Marzetti Ranch Dressing delivers a smooth, creamy texture with a fresh buttermilk flavor that tastes closer to homemade than many bottled varieties,” Filer explains. “It’s a dependable option for salads, wraps, vegetable trays, and everyday dipping.”

Briannas Classic Buttermilk Ranch

When you’re looking for a ranch with a slightly more upscale feel, Filer recommends Briannas Dressings. Its rich flavor and balanced seasoning make it a great choice for entertaining or adding extra flavor to everyday meals. “Briannas Classic Buttermilk Ranch has a rich, creamy base with a balanced blend of herbs and seasonings that complements both salads and appetizers,” Filer shares. “Its full-bodied flavor makes it a great option when you want something that feels a little more premium than traditional bottled ranch.”