These restaurant chains serve creamy, crowd-pleasing macaroni salad diners rave about.

When I was a kid, my sister moved to Hawaii, which is when I was introduced to the culinary magic that is Hawaiian barbecue. A traditional Hawaiian barbecue plate usually includes grilled meat or kalua-style pork, a side of white rice, and a few scoops of macaroni salad. It’s honestly such an experience, the combination of savory and sweet meats with a cool, creamy pasta salad. My favorite macaroni salad is at a local spot called Momoyama in Willow Grove, PA, where they have an entire page of the menu devoted to the genre. However, if you want to experience macaroni salad in other places of the country, there are a few spots to hit. Here are 4 chain restaurants with the best macaroni salad, according to diners.

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L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, a national chain that specializes in gourmet cooking, has an authentic, creamy island standard that diners adore. There are lots of duplicate recipes available online. “L&L’s macaroni salad is good. Tastes just like what you get if you are in the islands,” a reviewer writes. “Macaroni Salad was delicious!” another shared.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s classic macaroni salad is a beloved buffet staple featuring cooked macaroni tossed in a creamy, sweet dressing with diced celery, onions, and shredded carrots. It is a favorite at the conveyor belt buffet restaurant, usually in the salad bar section.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is another Hawaiian spot with island-inspired macaroni salad. According to Redditors, the secret to the signature Ono Hawaiian BBQ macaroni salad is overcooked macaroni, which swells to hold the dressing, combined with a creamy Best Foods (Hellmann’s) mayonnaise dressing and a touch of tuna. “Ono has some good macaroni salad,” a Redditor declares. “The macaroni salad is delicious. It’s truly one of the reasons that I’ve been back. It’s perfectly chilled, seasoned, and did I mention delicious??” wrote one enthusiastic diner,

Mendocino Farms

When I lived in LA, I was a regular at Mendocino Farms, a quickly growing elevated chain with a signature Southern Macaroni Salad on their gourmet deli sides menu. It has a creamy, flavor-packed profile with a classic Southern base made with whole-grain mustard, crisp bread-and-butter pickles, scallions, and dill. “I’ve never had such a tasty macaroni salad like Mendocino’s. It’s really savory and has a nice blend of roasted peppers & greens,” wrote one diner. Others point out that it is a tad on the spicy side.