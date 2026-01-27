These chain restaurants let you customize fluffy omelets with your favorite fillings any time of day.

I love a good omelet, especially when I can fill it with whatever I want. One of my favorite things about going on vacation is ordering a custom omelet at the buffet. During a recent trip to Great Wolf Lodge, I customized my egg white omelet with everything I wanted, ranging from meat and veggies to the type of cheese. When I’m not on vacation, there are a few places I will go to get a custom omelet. Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best build-your-own omelets.

First Watch

While First Watch doesn't have a "build-your-own-omelet" on the menu, you can customize one of their many delicious options to your liking. Chef Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, recently recommended First Watch for omelettes. "First Watch is, for me, hands down one of the best national chains for omelets that taste fresh and made-from-scratch," she recently told us. "The eggs are soft and fluffy, not browned or dry. You can taste the real butter and fresh ingredients." The Works Omelet is a cage-free egg omelet with ham, bacon, sausage, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes with Cheddar and Monterey Jack, and is the perfect item to make your own. "I usually wouldn't review a chain restaurant but First Watch is a solid brunch spot," one diner said. "Stopped in today with a friend and got 'The Works' omelette. Food and service were very good. They also have good pancakes and French toast."

Denny’s

Denny’s is another go-to spot for omelettes, according to Chef Rena. “Denny’s has that American diner soul–it’s simple, comforting, and available anytime,” she says. “The eggs are cooked well without being dry,” she says. “My point is, it’s reliable exactly what you want at 2 am or 8 am, and you will not be disappointed.” Again, you can modify any omelets on the menu to your liking.

Waffle House

You can Build-Your-Own-Omelet at Waffle House 24/7. The item is the gold standard. According to diners, its version is light, fluffy, and loaded with cheese. They use a special technique: vigorously blending eggs (sometimes with a milkshake mixer), quickly cooking them in hot oil on a grill, often with American cheese, and serving them with toast and grits or hash browns.

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House uses the classic technique and rich eggs for its famous omelettes, which can be customized with veggies, meats, and cheeses of your choice. “Their omelets are huge and they’re baked in the oven for a light, soufflé-like texture,” Chef Rena says. “They’re golden on the outside but soft and airy inside.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins American Food Co. has a Build-Your-Own Omelet for $14.99. It comes with your choice of two ingredients with an additional charge for more. Choose from Diced Ham, Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, or Green Peppers.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has some outstanding 3-egg omelets on the menu, which you can modify to your liking. The Denver Omelette (smoked ham, bell pepper, onion & cheddar cheese) and the Bruce’s Meat Lover’s Omelette (smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, link sausage and jack cheese) are popular choices. “Best spot in town. Food is great and service is extraordinary!!! I love sitting at the counter. Try the Denver omelet. Scrumptious,” one diner shared.