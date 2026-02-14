6 Best Burger Bun Brands, According to Shoppers

These 6 burger bun brands stay soft, sturdy, and shopper-approved.

Burger buns are a must-have not just for your next cookout, but for making sandwiches, sliders, grilled cheese, you name it. The nicest ones are soft and fluffy without breaking apart the second you put a drop of sauce on the bread, and freeze well if you buy too much. There are so many different brands available, but customers naturally tend to be loyal to the buns that are consistently great. Here are six of the best burger bun brands, according to shoppers.

Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hamburger Buns

Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hamburger Buns are a delicious option made without artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup. “We used for hamburgers and chicken burgers and everybody who was not gluten free loved them,” one shopper shared. “I want to use them when I try a new recipe for oven baked fish burgers.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Naked Bread Organic Hamburger Buns

Naked Bread Organic Hamburger Buns are smaller than other buns but fans love the clean ingredients. “I’ve been avoiding making burgers because I couldn’t find buns without seed oils or extra, unnecessary ingredients. These buns are simple, organic, and delicious! We will definitely keep buying these and trying their other products,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Ball Park White Burger Buns

Ball Park White Burger Buns are still a staple cookout option shoppers continue to buy on repeat. Shoppers love that the buns stay soft and fluffy even with tons of toppings and sauces. “It had a pillowy texture that elevated the entire burger experience, holding up beautifully without crumbling or getting soggy,” one customer said.

Francisco Hamburger Buns

Francisco Hamburger Buns are a hit with Sam’s Club shoppers. “We tried these and entire family only wants them now. They are great with sloppy Joes and hamburgers etc. grab two and freeze!” one said.

King’s Hawaiian Sweet Hamburger Buns

King’s Hawaiian Sweet Hamburger Buns are soft, fluffy, and delicious. “We are huge fans of the Hawaiian rolls so when we found these, we were stoked! It adds sweetness whenever we have chicken, beef, or turkey burgers. The quality has never disappointed. The buns are soft and delicious! The price is reasonable considering that they have a high quality taste. Well worth it,” one Target shopper said.

Sola Savory & Buttery Rolls

Sola Savory & Buttery Rolls are a great low-carb option perfect for making sliders. “Thick and extremely filling, highly versatile as sliders or dinner rolls, or alternatively as sweet rolls, depending upon one’s preference,” one Walmart shopper said. “For those not accustomed to low carb/keto breads, they may seem quite dense, but the flavor for me is spot on!”