5 Best Burger Chain Restaurants in America, According to Chefs

Chefs share the burger chains they trust most.

There’s no denying that Americans love burgers. It’s one of the defining staples of our cuisine — simple, satisfying and endlessly customizable. From classic toppings like lettuce, tomato, and cheese to bold, chef-driven creations stacked with inventive flavors, there’s truly no wrong way to enjoy a burger. But with so many chains competing for attention, which ones actually stand out? To find out, Eat This, Not That! turned to the experts. Here are the five best burger chains in America, according to chefs.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack delivers a premium fast-food experience — better ingredients and chef-level attention to detail, without losing speed or convenience. People see it as a step above traditional fast food — indulgent, but thoughtfully made, which are a few reasons why its a favorite for Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans.

“Shake Shack starts with delicious smashed patties that are served on a soft potato roll,” she says. “Starting there you have a tasty burger, but they also have a wide array of delicious toppings and sauces that make this chain unique.”

She adds, “Then you have the crinkle cut fries, which if you know you get them smothered in their signature cheese sauce, and finish the meal with one of their custard shakes. The best part is they are consistent across locations, so no matter where you go – drive thru or airport food court – you are going to have a good meal!”

In-N-Out

West Coast chain In-N-Out has achieved cult status thanks to its simple philosophy: fresh ingredients, a tightly focused menu, strong value, and a not-so-secret menu that keeps fans coming back.

The Animal-style burger (customized with mustard-grilled patties, extra spread, grilled onions, and pickles) is a go-to for Chef Sue Zemanick (Chef/Owner of Zasu in New Orleans)

“The quality of the ingredients makes this burger stand out. The combination of the thousand island dressing with the melted cheese makes it extra tasty!”

7th Street Burger

7th Street Burger is a small but fast-growing East Coast chain that still feels like a neighborhood joint. Founded in New York City’s East Village, the brand has built its reputation on no-frills smash burgers, a tightly edited menu, and a laid-back, late-night vibe. According to Chef Ben Lee, Senior Corporate Chef at Creative Food Solutions, it’s a must-try.

“So much debate on who makes the best smash burger,” he says. “This fairly newcomer (2021) kind of reset the bar. Simplicity is key. Really good beef. Grilled onions. Pickles. House sauce. Melted American Cheese that will never split for only science knows why.” Chef Ben adds, “Most spots in NYC are takeout only but some have stand up tables. You won’t want to sit anyway because you want gravity helping you to digest the unctuous, salty beef fest. You will most likely want to turn around for another round when you start heading to the subway.”

Five Guys

Five Guys lets you choose from dozens of toppings at no extra cost, from grilled onions and mushrooms to pickles, jalapeños, and multiple sauces. You can build your burger exactly how you like it and fans love it–including culinary pros who can’t stop raving about the chain.

“Five Guys stands out because of its focus on simplicity and execution,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “Fresh, never-frozen beef and high-heat cooking create a deep, caramelized crust, while the customizable toppings allow each burger to feel personal.” He adds, “Their consistency across locations is one of the biggest reasons customers trust the experience.”

For Chef Christos Bisiotis, Founder of Terpsi Hospitality, it’s the “quality of meat, the simplicity in the store, and that everything is happening in front of you,” that he loves about Five Guys. He says, “Everything is visible!”

And you can’t beat the customization and taste.

“For burgers, the countless options at 5 Guys are hard to beat… the grilled onions and A-1 give a delicious cheesesteak-esq result,” says Chef Greg Mueller, Director of Culinary Innovations at recteq.

Drafts Burger Bar

Drafts Burger Bar is a small chain you can find at vacation hotspots like Las Vegas, Orlando Myrtle Beach and Park City at Westgate Resorts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Featuring chef-inspired burgers built with high-quality beef and scratch-made components, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive lineup of craft beer, Drafts blends the best of two unique concepts as both a brewpub and gourmet burger bar,” says Ibrahim Al-Dabbas, National Director of Food & Beverage at Westgate Resorts.