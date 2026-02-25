7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Golden Fried Calamari

Crispy, golden calamari diners say is worth ordering.

Calamari is the perfect appetizer, being rich and delicious yet light at the same time, so you can indulge without ruining your main course. This popular seafood option is made from battered squid which is fried to perfection resulting in a crispy on the outside and tender on the inside texture. It’s easy to get calamari wrong, with doughy batter and rubbery squid, but when it’s good it’s amazing. Here are seven chain restaurants with the most delicious golden-fried calamari.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille‘s Pan-Fried Calamari with Hot Cherry Peppers is a fan-favorite menu item. This calamari is hand-battered and lightly fried for what the restaurant calls a fiery flavor, but diners who prefer a milder flavor can opt to remove the hot cherry flavors. “The included pickled peppers paired well, and the calamari was very tender without being greasy,” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

Diners love the Crispy Calamari at Bonefish Grill, which is fried with peppers and a sweet, spicy Asian sauce. “We had fried calamari for an appetizer. It was very good. The seasoning made it different from other places we’ve had it, but it was what made it so good,” one happy guest said.

Chart House

The Kim Chee Calamari at Chart House (lightly fried with crisp vegetables) is outstanding. “We ordered the kimchi calamari, it was great! I strongly recommend it,” one diner said.

Legal Seafoods Calamari

The Fried Calamari at Legal Sea Foods comes as regular with tartar sauce or Rhode Island style with hot peppers & garlic. “Legal Seafood is gluten free! We had an amazing platter with calamari and other lovely deep fried things, and a luscious key lime pie that I took home and ate for 3 days!” one fan raved.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The Crispy Calamari at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is a fan-favorite appetizer, and so hearty some choose it as a meal. “Rings of tender calamari are lightly breaded, dusted with Big Poppa Smokers’ Desert Gold seasoning for extra deliciousness and fried to golden brown perfection. On the side, we provide a pair of complementary dips: creamy lemon garlic aioli and savory marinara sauce,” the restaurant says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s has Crispy Fried Calamari served Classic with Marinara or Sweet & Spicy Asian Style. “I love this! Definitely not your usual boring calamari. It’s lightly battered, fried to a golden crisp, and tossed in this sweet-spicy Asian glaze that is ultra delicious. Perfect crunchy bite and amazing with a cocktail,” one diner shared.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden has a Calamari appetizer on the menu, served with marinara sauce and spicy ranch. “Sooooo good, but spicy!!” one fan said. “A lot of flavor and definitely hearty,” another commented.