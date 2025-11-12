6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Calamari, According to Chefs

Fried calamari is a go-to appetizer for many. It’s crunchy, has a mild taste and is perfect for dipping in delicious sauces like marinara, aioli, or sweet chili sauce. While it’s a popular menu item, that doesn’t mean the dish has been mastered at every restaurant. Some serve it overcooked, rubbery or too greasy. According to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, there are certain boxes fried calamari has to check in order to be great.

• Squid: It’s not like you can smell the freshness, or smell the ocean in a fried calamari. But it should not have an off-putting smell. Should have a good chew: soft but not rubbery.

• Breading/batter: Some people like it thick, some like it thin. I like it somewhere in the middle. Whichever it is, it should complement the texture of the squid. And it should have a good ratio with the squid, and not taste like you’re only eating breading.

• Sauce: Should not drown the calamari. Some like a highly-flavored sauce and that’s fine. The point is you should still be able to taste the squid.

Now that you know what to look for when ordering, here are the top places to get the best fried calamari per chefs.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s blends a classic seafood-house vibe with consistency and comfort and it’s a go-to for Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS.”I typically wouldn’t order calamari from a chain restaurant because it’s nearly guaranteed to be frozen, low quality, and over-breaded, but McCormick & Schmick’s is one chain that I would eat calamari at.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill offers a cozy, flavorful, and familiar take on Italian-American dining — it’s comfort food with a bit of flair and it’s a top choice for Chef Rena.”This is simply the best for me–the calamari batter is light, crispy, not too thick, not too oily,” she says. “It just sits perfectly right in the middle and the same goes with the squid in terms of cuts and tentacles which all matter in texture.” She explains, “Their marinara has actual flavor, and not just canned tomato taste. They also serve it with their buttery Ricardo sauce as far as I can remember. It feels like something made in-house, not from a frozen bag.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy combines the warmth of classic Italian-American dining with generous portions, a cozy atmosphere, and a sense of tradition. It’s another spot Chef Rena loves for fried calamari. “Maggiano’s version is a bit richer and more indulgent,” she explains. “Their batter is slightly thicker (which gives a big crunch) but is seasoned well. They serve it with marinara sauce. And I think you can ask for an aioli one upon request. If you like your calamari with a little crunch, this is the one.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish strikes a balance between upscale seafood dining and casual comfort — it feels special without being stuffy. “Bonefish treats calamari like proper seafood and not just an appetizer choice,” says Chef Rena. “This for me is what puts them ahead,” she notes. “The breading is light which makes the calamari tender and not that greasy since the batter is quite on the thinner side. It also has a fresher flavor profile.” She adds, “The sauce is a spicy Asian sauce. It’s formerly called Singapore Calamari after all. It’s also served with fried crispy peppers. So if you want the opposite of what Maggiano’s Little Italy offers, this is the one for you.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Cheesecake Factory

Known for its generous portions, diverse expansive menu and of the crave-worthy cheesecake, The Cheesecake Factory delivers great fried calamari, according to Chef Rena. “I know what you’re thinking–this choice is out of place here– but what I love about them is that they’re consistent,” she says. “Consistency, for me, is a big thing. Because why would I come back to a restaurant only to eat food that doesn’t taste like what I had?” She explains, “The Cheesecake Factory uses a finer crumb coating compared to other chains. The calamari stays crisp even after sitting in sauce. Their portion size is generous enough that you can actually share it. It’s not delicate like Carrabba’s, but it’s getting there.”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen offers a lively, indulgent, and distinctly Southern dining experience — it’s seafood with personality. “It’s not as wide of a chain as the others, but it’s where you go if you want something bold: bigger squid slices which gives it more chew, heavily seasoned breading, and spicy pomodoro sauce or lemon aioli,” says Chef Rena. “It tastes like someone in the kitchen actually grew up eating fried calamari.”