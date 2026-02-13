5 Best Frozen Fried Calamari Brands, According to Shoppers

Shoppers reveal the best frozen fried calamari to try now.

Fried calamari is a delicious appetizer that goes well with pretty much any sauce, from an acidic marinara to a creamy aioli. This highly popular menu item is a staple not just at seafood restaurants but a host of fast-casual restaurants, with customers raving about this crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside treat. If you want a decent frozen option to throw into the air fryer for a special snack, there are some great options available. Here are five of the best frozen calamari brands you can get right now, according to shoppers.

Waterfront Bistro Crispy Breaded Calamari

Waterfront Bistro Crispy Breaded Calamari Seasoned With Salt & Pepper comes with marinara sauce for dipping. "Being a great fan of calamari, I was surprised about how well this frozen version tasted," one shopper said. "Easy cooking and fortunately very few tentacles which I usually avoid."

365 Whole Foods Market Breaded Calamari

365 Whole Foods Market Breaded Calamari is made from wild-caught squid and is ready in under 15 minutes. “Every time I eat this, I feel like I’m at an Italian Restaurant in Manhattan. It’s delicious,” one Amazon shopper shared. Another said the calamari don’t even taste frozen. “I ordered a bunch because I cannot get enough. Just put them in the oven, put some lemon and marinara and you are set.”

SeaPak Breaded Calamari

SeaPak Breaded Calamari with Sauce is made with wild-caught squid and includes a tomato romano sauce for dipping. “I’ve had many different brands of calamari and this is by far the best one! Baked, air fried or fried in oil these are my favorite! Definitely give these a try!” one happy customer said.

Northern Chef Sea Salt & Pepper Calamari

Northern Chef Sea Salt & Pepper Calamari are hand cut from wild caught loligo squid and tossed in a light sea salt and pepper gluten-free coating for the ultimate crunchy texture. “Great with the Signature Select tartar sauce.Great with the Signature Select tartar sauce,” one Pavilions shopper said.

Phillips Salt & Pepper Calamari

Phillips Salt & Pepper Calamari is seasoned with salt and pepper and lightly dusted with a specially formulated oven-ready breading, and comes with sweet and spicy chili sauce for dipping. “These calamari are the best. Sadly they only carry it at Super Target,” one Target shopper said. “Love them so much that I travel 45 min to my closest location and buy 4-6 boxes each time. They are that good and hard to come across.”