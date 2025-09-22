 Skip to content

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Potato Skins

Craving crispy, cheesy potato skins? These 7 chains still do them best.
Published on September 22, 2025 | 6:15 AM
Potato skins used to be one of the most popular apps in the country. It would be rare to walk into a chain restaurant in the 1980s or 1990s and not find the unpeeled potato halves, hollowed out, often fried, and filled with toppings like cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onion. These days, tater skins are hard to come by. Luckily, there are still a handful of chains serving them. Here are 7 restaurant chains that serve the best potato skins.

TGI Fridays

tgi fridays loaded potato skins
TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays made potato skins famous in the 1970s. Their version is crispy, loaded with cheese and bacon, and available in the freezer section in the trademark red and white box. At the restaurant, they are served with ranch dressing and sour cream on the side.

Texas Roadhouse

texas roadhouse tater skins
Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s “tater skins” are a shareable appetizer with eight baked potato skins, cut long and narrow, topped with melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon bits. Sour cream is also served on the side. Lots of Redditor maintain they are the greatest. “Texas Roadhouse has the best potato skins,” writes a Redditor.

Ruby Tuesday

ruby tuesday loaded potato skins
Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday is another old-school chain with classic “Loaded” potato skins topped with melted cheddar, bacon, and scallions. “LOVE THEM,” writes a diner. “So good!” adds another.

Logan’s Roadhouse

logans roadhouse potato skins
Logans Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse serves thick, cheesy potato skins as a signature appetizer. The Kentucky-born chain, with over 100 locations throughout the country, makes its loaded potato skins from scratch and touts them as a signature item. The skins are whipped up using melted cheddar cheese, chopped bacon bits, sliced green onions, and a cooling side of sour cream.

Bennigan’s

Bennigan's Potato Skins
Bennigan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

Bennigan’s pub-style potato skins are gooey, crispy, and satisfying. The “Cheesy Potato Skins” start with “thick cut” potato skins and are filled with Colby cheese, bacon, and green onions. They are served with sour cream, per the menu.

O’Charley’s

O'Charley's Loaded Potato Skins
O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s serves Southern-style loaded skins that come out hot and cheesy. The chain uses hickory-smoked bacon, offering a perfect balance of sweet and salty.

Claim Jumper

claim jumper steakhouse loaded potato skins
Claim Jumper Steakhouse

Loaded Potato Skins are a popular app at Claim Jumper. They are topped with jack and cheddar cheese and bacon. “The loaded potato skins are amazing!!!! The potatos are cooked perfectly love all the toppings. The best ever. !!! One of my favorites,” writes a diner. “Delicious, plentiful, & definitely loaded!” adds another. “They are my favorite appetizer. They were so delicious,” a third says.

