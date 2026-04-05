5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Unlimited Soups and Salads

Enjoy fresh greens and hearty bowls from Olive Garden, Golden Corral, and more.

Soup and salad are often overlooked at restaurants and buffets, but can make a good meal truly great (especially if they’re unlimited!). Whether it’s a soup of the day, something light, or something creamy like a chowder, soup is always a good idea, especially during the colder months. Salads offer much needed greens and crunch to even the heaviest meals, and some are hearty enough to make a good meal just by itself. Here are five chain restaurants where the unlimited soups and salads are delicious.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral diners can fill up on all the soup and salad they desire. Aside from the Soup of the Day (like the popular Chicken Noodle Soup), the buffet chain has a variety of fresh veggies, fresh fruits, meats, cheeses, crackers, dressings, and additional toppings. The Manager’s Choice of daily featured prepared salads includes tasty picks like Seafood Salad.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s soup, salad, and breadsticks offer remains one of the best deals you can get. “Every entrée comes with our never-ending first course of soup or salad and breadsticks, which is always on us,” the chain says. Soups are made from scratch every day and include choices like Chicken & Gnocchi, Pasta e Fagioli, Minestrone, and the fan-favorite Zuppa Toscana.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Romano’s Macaroni Gril

Diners at Romano’s Macaroni Grill can choose to add an unlimited option for soup, rosa’s signature caesar, or fresh greens salad with the purchase of an entrée. This offer is perfect with menu items like the Grilled Pork Chop Emiliano + Mushroom Risotto: A grilled pork chop topped with imported prosciutto, smoked mozzarella, roasted garlic rosemary demi-glaze, sautéed broccolini, mushroom parmesan risotto.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão has delicious unlimited soup and salad from the Market Table. Speciality salads include Crispy Chickpea Kale Salad, Pear & Arugula Salad, Sesame Black Bean Pasta, Beet Tartare, Quinoa Tabouleh, and more. “We seasonally refresh our recipes to use the freshest ingredients of the season, including Seasonal Hummus, Lentil Soup, Roasted Apple & Sweet Potato Salad, Roasted Cabbage & Butternut Squash, and more,” the Brazilian steakhouse chain says.

Soup n’ Fresh

Soup ‘n Fresh customers love the salad and soup buffet offerings. “I started with a bowl of the mushroom soup — rich, velvety and full of umami flavor; it felt handcrafted, not just canned. According to their menu, this is one of their featured soups,” one diner said.