6 Best Canned Tunas in Grocery Stores

These canned tuna brands are a hit with shoppers.

Really good canned tuna is one of those non-negotiable items always in my pantry, year round. Whether it’s for a simple tuna sandwich or a salad/lettuce wrap, tuna is always delicious and satisfying thanks to the boatloads of protein in every can. My personal favorites are always the tuna packed in olive oil, but water-packed tuna is also an excellent option for a lighter snack. So which ones deserve a spot in your pantry? Here are six of the best canned tuna products in grocery stores right now.

Safe Catch

Safe Catch tuna is 100% mercury tested to limits below what is considered safe to consume, and is now available at Sam’s Club. “I love Safe Catch because they test every fish for mercury. They don’t add anything to the can. You don’t even need to drain the can when you open it!” one shopper said. This was a staple in my pantry during pregnancy!

Wild Planet

Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna is sourced using 100 percent pole and line methods for premium quality and ocean-friendly practices, and has no added salt (canned tuna is usually a sodium bomb). “Sometimes you have to take a chance and pay a little more for a higher quality,” one Walmart shopper said. “I am completely spoiled. This is the best canned tuna I’ve ever experienced. The taste and the texture are high quality. It’s a piece of restaurant-grade tuna in a can, are you kidding me.”

Bumble Bee

Shoppers are obsessed with the Bumble Bee Thai Chili Flavored Light Tuna, one of the new flavors in the Snackers line. “Such an easy quick lunch with higher protein. The Thai chili flavor is a great blend of sweet but spicy! It makes a delicious sandwich,” one fan shared.

Kirkland Signature

The Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water is quality fish at great value, Costco shoppers say. “It is a very solid canned tuna. It is solid albacore so it comes in chunks and may seem a little dry. But I like it much more than the standard shredded stuff. Solid albacore makes it seem less catfood-like,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Genova

I absolutely love the Genova Premium Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil—the flavor and quality is just incredible. “This is a great tuna at a ridiculously low price for its quality. Every can is of high quality, and it is not too salty or too mealy. It is far superior to most supermarket brands, and we use it routinely in pasta al tonno,” one shopper said.

Fishwife

The Fishwife Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil is a special treat. “I eat this straight out of the can, it’s delicious. The pop top makes it easy for me to get my protein while traveling,” one Target shopper said. “Amazing. Best tinned tuna on the market. Tastes very high quality. Love that it’s in olive oil and I use the leftover oil to dress other things,” another commented.