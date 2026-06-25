From smoky bacon toppings to tangy sauces, these BBQ burgers earn rave reviews.

As a lover of BBQ sauce, I have always been a fan of the BBQ and Western-style burger. I like mine smothered in grilled mushrooms and onions with a few slices of bacon, melted cheddar, and a dollop of BBQ sauce. However, I also appreciate twists on the classic. Luckily, most major chains have a BBQ-style burger on the menu, but not all of them are worth ordering. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best BBQ burgers, according to diners.

Red Robin

The Red Robin Whiskey River BBQ burger is so popular that there are endless copycat recipes online. The sweet-and-savory burger patty comes with crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, and a bold Whiskey River BBQ sauce. “Red Robin’s whisky river BBQ burger always slaps,” one commenter said. “Red Robin, 100 percent,” another said in a feed dedicated to the best BBQ burgers.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. Western Bacon Cheeseburger is a classic. The biggest version, the triple, comes with three charbroiled all-beef patties, two strips of Cherrywood bacon, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings, and tangy BBQ Sauce on a seeded bun. “They kinda set the standard for … a western bacon with cheese,” writes one Redditor. “The whole idea of a burger with bbq sauce, cheese, bacon, and onion rings is genius,” adds another.

Shake Shack

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My go-to burger at Shake Shack is the SmokeShack. The made-to-order quarter-pound patty of 100% Angus beef is topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun, and it’s super tasty.

The Habit

Habit Burger & Grill’s BBQ Bacon Char Burger with cheese is mouth-wateringly good. “The Habit,” a Reddit reviewer said, was the best burger ever. “Habit is my favorite. Super consistent and they always have the good seasonal sandwiches to try,” another stated.

Smashburger

The Smashburger BBQ Bacon Smash is a popular, flavor-packed burger. It features a smashed beef patty with a caramelized crust, topped with crispy applewood-smoked bacon, melty cheese (often cheddar or American), and sweet, tangy BBQ sauce, sometimes with added crispy fried onions or jalapeños for extra crunch and spice. “I always order that one with extra sauce. Not optional IMO,” a Redditor says.