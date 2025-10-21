Is it just me, or have burgers gotten super expensive? Once upon a time, hamburgers were an affordable meal option, but now they can cost over $20 at some restaurants. Luckily, there are still some places where you can get a big, juicy, delicious burger with all the fixings (or at least most of them!) for under $10. Here are 7 burger chains still serving big juicy burgers under $10.

Culver’s

Culver’s signature Double ButterBurger features two juicy patties “cooked to order and topped with a lightly buttered, toasted bun,” and costs under $7, though you will pay more for cheese and other extras. “Culvers is probably the best all-around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot, and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers. Both fish sandwiches are very solid,” one person says. Another Redditor maintains “the double deluxe is delish.”

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake has some of the most affordable burgers in fast food land, starting at around $4.50 for a Single Steakburger with Cheese and up to around $8 for a Triple Steakburger.. “Steak N’ Shake Garlic Butter Burger is by far the best,” one Redditor maintains. “Ooo with extra of the garlic sauce…so good!” another adds.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers serves smash-style steakburgers packed with flavor, often under $10 with toppings. A single steakburger starts at $6.39 while the most luxe offerings, like the BBQ Brisket Steakburger, are $9.99. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger and their cheese curds are actually good unlike Culver’s,” one person maintains, while another declared it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said.

Whataburger

Classic Whataburgers and double meat options still land under $10 in most regions, starting at $5.79 for a single, going up to $8.29 for a triple. The chain is so “committed to freshness” that it has a manifesto page on its website. “We don’t just tell our customers it’s fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. Your Whataburger doesn’t hit the grill until you order it,” they write. Additionally, they use only “100% fresh, never-frozen American beef” and fresh vegetables, “chopped in-house daily.”

In-N-Out

In-N-Out prides itself on serving super fresh, delicious burgers at an affordable price point. The "only fresh – never frozen – high quality" burgers are made with "fresh, high quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives." Burger patties are made "one at a time, cooked fresh to order." Fans maintain that you can taste the difference. "Easily best value," one Redditor says. A single burger starts at around $2.50, while a 3 x 3 will set you back $8.50.

Smashburger

Classic Smashburgers and single-patty options start at $4.99, including the All-American Smash and the Deluxe Smash. Doubles of those cost $6.99, while fancier burgers, like the Colorado Smash, with Certified Angus Beef® burger, pepper jack cheese, grilled green chiles, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, butter-toasted spicy chipotle bun, will run you $8.99. And, the burgers are delicious. The chain takes its meat seriously, each “gourmet” patty “expertly crafted with Certified Angus Beef,” the brand maintains on its website. “We take great pride in using only the finest beef for our burgers, which is sourced from family-owned farms and ranches throughout the United States, such as Walter Angus located near our Colorado headquarters.”

Fatburger

Original Fatburgers remain hearty, full-sized burgers priced under $10 in many locations. The Original Fatburger (1/3 lb.) is $7.70. “The burger that made us famous. A single fat patty made up of 1/3 lb. 100% pure lean beef, fresh ground and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted sponge-dough bun.” You can order”The Works” for the Fatburger experience (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Relish), or customize with fresh toppings and add-ons.