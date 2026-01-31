4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Tikka Masala, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants serving the most flavorful, creamy chicken tikka masala right now.

Indian food is one of my favorite cuisines. I love it so much, I’ve traveled to India twice to get a taste of real, authentic dishes, and my taste buds were not disappointed. From vegetable samosas to Saag Aloo and garlic naan with mango chutney, I could eat Indian food all day. One of the most popular items to order is chicken tikka masala, and to find the best of the best, I turned to Chef Shorne Benjamin, founder of Fat Fowl, who specializes in creating dishes that are deeply satisfying while being more intentional about balance, ingredients, and preparation. Here are his top four pics.

Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now started as a food truck in San Francisco in 2009. It’s since expanded to a few restaurants with more scheduled to open. According to Chef Shorne, it’s a frontrunner for the best chicken tikka masala. “A fast-casual Indian street food chain with locations in New Jersey (including Hoboken), California, Georgia, and Utah. Curry Up Now is known for bold, modernized tikka masala flavors across bowls, burritos, and plates. Their centralized kitchens help maintain consistent spice profiles and sauce quality across markets.

Tikka Shack

Known for blending authentic flavors with modern twists, Tikka Shack is another go-to, according to Chef Shorne. “Tikka Shack is a growing fast-casual Indian chain specializing in tikka masala bowls and plates,” he says. “Their Chicken Tikka Masala is known for approachable spice levels, tender grilled chicken, and a rich, tomato-forward sauce designed for broad American tastes.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

NaanStop

NaanStop is a small Atlanta-based chain that’s loved for its fresh Indian food and signature dishes like chicken tikka masala. “Popular in major metro areas, NaanStop focuses on quick-service Indian comfort food,” says Chef Shorne.” Their Chicken Tikka Masala is frequently praised for balance—creamy without being heavy, with well-seasoned chicken and freshly baked naan as a signature pairing.”

Asha’s

Asha’s is an award-winning international fine-dining chain with locations across the Middle East and the UK. “While more upscale than fast-casual, the chain is widely recognized for refined North Indian classics, including Chicken Tikka Masala prepared with traditional spice layering and premium ingredients,” says Chef Shorne.