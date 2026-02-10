4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Crème Brûlée, According to Chefs

Chefs share which chain restaurants serve the richest, most perfectly caramelized crème brûlée.

Crème brûlée hits a lot of pleasure buttons at once–it’s creamy and crunchy, sweet and slightly bitter and simple yet luxurious. It’s a nice way to end a meal, but not every restaurant that serves the delicious dessert delivers on taste and presentation. With crème brûlée, every detail from the custard, the caramelized sugar and the temperature matters. While it’s not easy to execute, a few restaurant chains have figured it out. Here are the top four places that crème brûlée won’t disappoint, according to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is a go-to for special occasions—and it’s one chain Buchanan says is worth saving room for dessert.

“Ruth’s Chris serves a rich, silky custard with a properly caramelized top,” she notes. “The contrast between the warm sugar crust and the cool custard underneath is exactly what you want. It feels like a true steakhouse dessert.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has a nice balance of luxury and approachability. It feels upscale without feeling stiff. Plus, the food is incredible and consistent.

“Fleming’s crème brûlée is creamy without being heavy, with a clean vanilla flavor,” says Buchanan. “The caramelized sugar layer is thin and crisp, which keeps the dessert from feeling overly sweet. It’s simple and well-executed.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille features a classic, house-made crème brûlée on its dessert menu, crafted daily by a pastry chef. It’s a must-try, Buchanan says.

“The Capital Grille focuses on classic technique,” she explains. “The custard is smooth and rich, and the sugar topping cracks evenly across the top. It’s a straightforward version that works every time.”

Bonefish Grill

For an unforgettable dessert moment, Bonefish Grill is the place to go. The chain frequently offers a chocolate crème brûlée topped with cranberries and whipped cream, one you can’t miss.

“Bonefish Grill offers a lighter take that still hits the right texture,” Buchanan explains. “The custard stays creamy, and the sugar topping adds just enough crunch without overpowering the dessert. It’s a good option after a seafood-focused meal.”