5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Towering Ice Cream Sundaes

From sky-high brownie sundaes to massive parfaits, these chains serve desserts that truly tower.

Those who remember Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour will never forget the chain’s infamous “Zoo” Sundae, a behemoth of a dessert containing 8 ½ pounds of ice cream. While Farrell’s sadly closed its last doors in 2019, there are other restaurants that still serve showstopper ice cream sundaes both kids and adults will marvel at. If you are in the mood for a very special dessert and want to go all-out, there are some delicious options available. Here are five chain restaurants known for truly towering ice cream sundaes.

Friendly’s

The ice cream sundaes at Friendly’s are just straight up huge, like the Hunka Chunka PB Fudge® Lava Cake. This sundae is made with chocolate cake filled with peanut butter, framed by 3 scoops of Hunka Chunka PB Fudge® ice cream, topped with peanut butter, fudge, chocolate chips and a Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cup. Like I said, huge.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen‘s Peanut Buster® Parfait Royal Treat® is a classic dessert on the menu since 1971. “From the generous amounts of rich hot fudge drizzled atop and layered between the creamy mounds of our vanilla soft serve to the crunchy peanuts sprinkled over the entire parfait, the appeal of this harmonious combination of textures and flavors is undeniable,” the chain says. “If I go to Dairy Queen to get ice cream, this is my choice,” one fan said. “Always has been, always will be. You get a cool, calm layer of ice cream before you are once again bombarded by the richness of fudge that is still warm under all that ice cream. And then you get another. And another. And you feel incredibly spoiled.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Godiva® Chocolate Brownie Sundae at The Cheesecake Factory is huge: Each sundae is made with a Godiva® chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and toasted almonds. “Woo, little did I know how BIG the sundae was going to be,” one diner shared. “Well of course my boyfriend devoured his cakes, while I slowly worked half way through my extremely rich, chocolaty brownies with vanilla ice cream and piles of whipped cream drizzled in chocolate syrup. Ugh, sooo delicious but I could only handle half, my boyfriend had to finish the rest.”

Carmine’s

The “Titanic” sundae at Carmine’s is worth of its name: This massive dessert is made with vanilla and chocolate ice cream over a chocolate torte, piled high with whipped cream, bananas, strawberries, candied pineapple, hazelnuts, hot fudge, and cookie smokestacks. “This is the best hot fudge sundae you can find, but it’s not for the full or weak,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The famous Pizookies at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse are what I would call “sundae-adjacent”: These huge desserts never disappoint, like the Salted Caramel Pizookie, for example. “It all starts with a warm caramel cookie with sweet almond toffee that’s baked in a personal pizza pan,” the restaurant says. “Crunchy pretzel bites add to the salty notes, while white and dark chocolate chips round out the sweetness. This treat is topped with two scoops of Rich Vanilla Bean ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce for a rich dessert that’s nothing short of delicious.”