7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Calamari With Marinara

These chains serve crispy calamari with bold marinara.

Calamari and marinara is a widely popular appetizer people love for good reason—the tender squid battered and deep-fried until golden brown is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, with the perfect bite. The tangy, acidic marinara goes perfectly with this savory seafood, and in some restaurants the portions are generous enough you can have the calamari as an entrée. Here are seven restaurants with the best fried calamari and marinara.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Crispy Fried Calamari shareable appetizer at McCormick & Schmick’s is served with tasty marinara. Diners can also opt for sweet & spicy Asian style (sweet & spicy glaze, Thai chilies, green onions) for their calamari if they want something with a little more hear. The Asian-style calamari also features on the Happy Hour menu for $10.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The Crispy Calamari at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is made from lightly breaded calamari with lemon pepper sesame seasoning, served with rice sticks, fresh parsley, marina sauce, and roasted garlic aioli. “When your group is just too hungry to wait for the entrees to arrive, kick the meal off right with a shareable portion of our Crispy Calamari!” the chain says. “Rings of tender calamari are lightly breaded, dusted with Big Poppa Smokers’ Desert Gold seasoning for extra deliciousness and fried to golden brown perfection.”

Yard House

The Fried Calamari at Yard House is a nice option for those who like a little heat: This crispy calamari is served with spicy tomato sauce and roasted jalapeño tartar. Seafood-lovers are also obsessed with the Poke Nachos: Marinated raw ahi, crispy wontons, avocado, serranos, white truffle sauce, sweet soy ginger sauce, sriracha aïoli, cilantro, green onions, nori, and sesame seeds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Calamari appetizer is made from lightly breaded and fried squid, served with marinara sauce and spicy ranch. The Shrimp Fritto Misto is another excellent choice, featuring over a half pound of shrimp mixed with onions and bell peppers, hand breaded and lightly fried. This app is also served with marinara and spicy ranch.

Legal Sea Foods

The Crispy Fried Calamari at Legal Sea Foods is made from squid sourced from the Gulf of Maine. Guests can enjoy it regular or Rhode Island style (hot peppers & garlic). The Fisherman’s Platter is perfect for those who want a little of everything: Shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, onion strings, with the option to add whole belly clams.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Hand-Breaded Calamari is golden-fried calamari served with jalapeño ranch and marinara. The Popcorn Shrimp and Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp are two other popular deep-fried appetizer options, and the Lobster Flatbread (Maine and langostino lobster with mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomatoes and sweet basil) is perfect for sharing.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

The Calamari appetizer at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is made with Fried Calamari, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Pepperoncini, Marinara Sauce, and Chili Ancho Aioli. The Bang Bang Shrimp (Beer Battered Shrimp with Spicy Sauce) is another popular option. Those who want something more filling can opt for the Run Across America Sampler (Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Chicken Tenders, Queso Dip, Tortilla Chips, Dipping Sauces).