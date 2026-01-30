2 Best Delis for Pastrami Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the top delis serving authentic, piled-high pastrami sandwiches with smoky, tender beef.

When it comes to sandwiches, pastrami is a Jewish-American classic. Fans love the rich, smoky, and highly savory taste, driven by a complex, multi-day curing and smoking process. Traditionally made from beef brisket, the meat is first brined with a blend of spices, then coated with a peppery rub and slow-smoked to tender perfection. To have a proper pastrami sandwich, it must be hot, piled high on rye bread with mustard—and sometimes a slice of tangy pickle. While you can find good pastrami sandwiches in diners and delis across the U.S., according to chefs, there are only a couple of places that truly serve authentic, crave-worthy versions. Here are the top two spots experts say have the best.

The Cut is Key

There are several things needed to have the perfect pastrami sandwich and how the meat is cut is a big factor, according to Rena Awada, owner, head chef, food blogger and content creator at Healthy Fitness Meals. “For the meat cut, I prefer the navel cut of beef or brisket, which ensures it will be tender and juicy,” she says.

How the Meat is Cured and Smoked is Vital

Another thing to consider is how the meat was cured and smoked. “It should undergo a multi-day brine process, followed by a slow smoke over hardwoods like hickory or oak to develop a rich, smoky flavor,” says Chef Rena. “After smoking, the meat should be steamed for hours until it is very moist and tender. Most importantly, it should be hand-cut against the grain to get the most tender, melt-in-your-mouth slices.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Type of Bread Used is Crucial

The bread brings the flavor together and if you use the wrong type, your sandwich is ruined. “Authentic deli sandwiches typically use fresh rye bread, often seeded, for its tangy taste that balances the richness of the beef,” says Chef Rena.

Katz’s Delicatessen

Everyone knows Katz’s. It’s a New York institution, having been around since 1888. And if you’re not on the East Coast, you can have anything shipped nationwide. Katz’s is the No. 1 spot for Chef Rena. “I’ve tried my fair share of pastrami sandwiches, but the best I’ve ever had so far was at Katz’s Delicatessen in NY, when I was there recently with my kids,” she says. ” Once I learned about their month-long preparation process, which involves brining their beef, I was sold. They brine their beef for three to four weeks in a proprietary mix of salt and spices, then smoke it for three days and boil/steam it for three hours.” She explains, “Every slice is hand-carved to order, and the meat is so tender from hours of steaming. I had the pastrami on rye, and I was blown away. I highly recommend trying that one. The pastrami was tender and juicy, served in between two slices of seedless rye bread. Loved it!”

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli is another place that’s highly recommended by chefs and with 571 locations across the country, it’s much more accessible. ‘McAlister’s Deli has earned a solid reputation for its pastrami sandwiches because the chain takes care of its food quality and amazing service,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. He explains, “Their most popular version, often known as the “New Yorker,” layers freshly sliced pastrami and corned beef with Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard on marbled rye. A classic combination that lets the meat take center stage without being overwhelmed by heavy sauces or unnecessary toppings. Because the meat is sliced to order in most locations, the sandwich retains a juicy, tender texture rather than drying out. That detail alone makes a huge difference in every bite.” Chef Dennis adds, “What stands out is the balance between all of the ingredients. The rye bread has enough structure to support generous layers of meat without becoming soggy, and the spicy brown mustard adds acidity and subtle heat. The sauce cuts through the richness of the pastrami and corned beef.”