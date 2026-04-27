6 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Italian Beef “Dipped” Sandwiches

These restaurant chains serve the most authentic dipped sandwiches.

Italian beef dip sandwiches are a staple Chicago food; a meaty, beefy, messy creation made with thinly-sliced beef, melted cheese and spicy peppers that combine to make an insanely flavorful sandwich. These sandwiches are usually served dry with a little gravy, or fully dipped, which means the whole sandwich is dunked in gravy/au jus. Dry is less messy, and fully dipped is messy but so worth it. Here are six chain restaurants with the best Italian dipped sandwiches.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s Italian Beef Sandwich is perfect for those who want the option of a fully dipped option. This sandwich is made with slow-roasted thinly-sliced beef served on fresh baked Turano French bread. Guests can customize their sandwich by adding home-cooked sweet peppers, hot giardiniera peppers, and as much of the secretly-spiced gravy as they like.

Buona

Buona serves Italian beef sandwiches made with delicious slow-roasted beef fully dipped “the Chicago way” in delicious juice (or however you like). “I had the 7″ Dipped Hot Italian Beef Combo. The sandwich was perfectly dipped. I don’t like mine drenched,” one fan said.

Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage

Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage offers delicious Italian Beef Dip sandwiches with the option for having the sandwich fully dipped in gravy. Diners can also order a side of Gravy Bread, a 6″ vienna bread roll dipped in au jus.

Al’s Italian Beef

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Al’s Italian Beef serves up authentic Italian Beef Dip sandwiches diners love. “I had high expectations and Als did not disappoint. The sandwich was juicy and flavourful. Good portion sizing. The best beef sandwich I’ve had. Just be prepared if you get gravy, it will be messy,” one fan shared.

Johnny’s Beef & Gyros

Johnny’s Beef & Gyros has an Italian Beef Dip Sandwich made with thinly sliced premium roast beef in au jus, served on a toasted French roll with peppers included. The chain also has an Italian Combination sandwich: Charbroiled Italian sausage topped with Italian beef in au jus, also served on a toasted French roll.

Joey’s Red Hots

Joey’s Red Hots serves up delicious Italian Beef Dip sandwiches customers love. “We had the a wonderful gyro salad and a delicious Italian beef sandwich. The portion sizes are very generous and the prices are great. We found our new favorite takeout!” one shared.