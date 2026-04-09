4 Chain Restaurants With the Best French Dip Sandwiches, According to Chefs

These four chain restaurants serve the best french dip sandwiches, chefs say.

Few sandwiches are as satisfying as a great French dip. Thinly sliced roast beef, a soft roll, and a rich, savory au jus for dipping—it’s simple on paper, but when done right, it delivers big on flavor and comfort. You can find French dips on plenty of menus, but if you want the best, here are the top four chains, according to chefs.

Arby’s

French Dip & Swiss hits a really specific comfort-food sweet spot: savory and juicy.

“Arby’s basically owns this category at the fast food level,” says Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com. “The roast beef is slow roasted, not reformed, and the au jus has real beef flavor — not just salty water.” She adds, “The hoagie roll soaks it up without falling apart, which is the test every French dip has to pass.”

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli has 571 locations across the country and is beloved for its crave-worthy sandwiches, such as the French dip.

“Their Black Angus roast beef smothered in melted Swiss cheese on a toasty baguette is delicious and is a menu stand out,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

For an elevated version of the French Dip, Applebee’s offers the Prime Rib Dipper that features yellow melted American cheese instead of Provolone, Swiss, or Mozzarella. It’s a bold choice that works.

“Applebee’s French dip sandwich isn’t the traditional take, but that’s what makes it stand out,” says Chef Andrew. “It might not be for everyone, but it has a familiar creaminess and flavor that I enjoy.”

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib delivers something you don’t get at most steakhouses: a full-on, old-school prime rib experience that feels special from start to finish. For brunch, the small upscale chain offers the Prime Rib Sandwich, which is a fancy version that Sullivan raves about.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“For a sit-down occasion, Lawry’s is the one,” she says. “The au jus comes from actual prime rib drippings and the bread is crusty enough to handle serious dipping. Worth it for a special meal.”