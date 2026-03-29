5 Best Appetizers at Chain Restaurants, According to Chefs

Culinary experts reveal their favorite appetizers to order at chain restaurants.

Even at restaurants best known for their main courses, the appetizers can often steal the spotlight. From crispy, savory bites to indulgent, flavor-packed starters, these dishes are designed to excite your taste buds and set the tone for the rest of the meal. Chefs and culinary experts weigh in on the small plates that consistently impress, whether they’re shareable favorites or surprising hidden gems. Here are the 5 best appetizers at popular restaurant chains, according to the pros.

Outback’s Bloomin’ Onion

The Bloomin’ Onion is one of the most popular items on the menu. It’s a showstopping appetizer, featuring a hand-carved onion that’s battered, fried to a golden crisp, and served with a bold, zesty dipping sauce. “It’s crunchy, salty and made for sharing,” says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “The dipping sauce adds a little heat, which balances the fried coating. It’s messy in a good way.”

Tomato Caprese with Fresh Burrata at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill offers a balance of comfort and quality, with Italian-inspired dishes that feel both familiar and a step above typical chain dining. The Tomato Caprese with Fresh Burrata is a fresh and light way to start a meal and it’s a go-to for Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “This is the kind of starter I look for because it shows the power of simple ingredients handled with care,” he says. “The burrata is rich and creamy, the tomatoes bring freshness and acidity, and together they create a clean, balanced bite that wakes up your palate.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Zingers at Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House has a casual sports-bar vibe and a surprisingly broad, crowd-pleasing menu. It’s the kind of place where you can watch a game, grab a drink and still have plenty of food options beyond the typical bar limited menu. The Zingers, which are chicken tenders, but customizable, are a must-try, according to Chef Dennis. “Miller’s Ale House Zingers check the boxes of what great bar food should be,” he says. “They’re crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and tossed in bold, flavorful sauces. I love them because they’re consistently cooked right and deliver that perfect balance of crunch and tenderness every time.”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Seafood fans will swoon over Del’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, that’s served with a Cajun lobster cream sauce. It’s a must-have, says Buchanan. “The crab cake has noticeable chunks of crab rather than a lot of filler,” she explains. “It’s lightly crisp on the outside and doesn’t feel heavy.”

Chili’s Grill & Bar Southwestern Queso

Wake up your appetite with the Southwestern Queso. The creamy dip has a bold flavor that’s loaded with roasted green chiles and sweet onions, plus a splash of lime. “Chili’s Southwestern Queso is the kind of appetizer that keeps the chips moving around the table,” Chef Dennis says. “It’s warm, creamy, and loaded with bold Tex-Mex flavor, making it hard to stop at just one scoop.”