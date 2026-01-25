7 Chain Restaurants Serving Thick-Cut Fried Cod Dinners

A guide to chain restaurants serving thick-cut fried cod dinners with big portions and classic sides.

There is nothing like top-quality cod when it comes to fried fish, even with alternatives like pollock or halibut. The mild, sweet, clean flavor of this white fish is perfect for fish and chips, sandwiches, fish sticks, platters and more, and the flaky texture makes it a favorite with kids and adults alike. If you crave a real fried cod meal that will hit the spot every time, here are seven chain restaurants serving up delicious, crispy fried cod dinners.

Culver’s

The North Atlantic Cod Dinner at Culver’s is exceptional: “Caught in the icy North Atlantic, our cod is hand cut, hand battered and golden fried after you order. Served with a classic Culver’s family recipe tartar sauce featuring olives, capers and sweet relish, your choice of two classic sides plus a warm dinner roll,” the chain says. The North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is also delicious.

Ye Olde King’s Head

The Fish & Chips at Ye Olde King’s Head is made with beer battered cod, served with tartar sauce. “We ordered the side salad and two-piece fish & chips to share. If you’re not a big eater, it would be easy to share the two-piece. The pieces are (seriously) the size of small burritos, and you get a pile of fries,” one diner shared.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is made with Beer Battered Cod, House Made Tartar, Coleslaw, and Seasoned Fries. “I had the lobster bisque (excellent) and fish and chips. I was very happy with both. The fish and chips is very large portion for one person,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a 2 pc Battered Cod Meal on the menu. “Indulge in two golden-fried cod fillets, perfectly crispy and delicious,” the chain says. “Served with your choice of two savory sides and two hushpuppies, this hearty feast is sure to satisfy any seafarer’s craving!”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a Great Alaskan Cod plate on the menu. This dish contains a “colossal” hand-cut Alaskan cod fillet with a light, flaky, pub-style batter served with a side of tartar sauce, choice of two sides and dinner rolls. There’s also a Fried Shrimp plate which contains eight golden brown fried shrimp served with a side of cocktail sauce.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s Fish and Chips plate is made with beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. “Their shrimp scampi is perfect as is their lobster. It is never burned or over cooked. Their fish and chips are great. They have some nice sides,” one diner shared.

Perkins

The Fish ‘N Chips plate at Perkins American Food Co. contains three crispy cod fillets, served with tartar sauce, fries and a fresh garden salad. “We ordered off the special seafood menu. The best fish, shrimp and fries I’ve had in awhile,” one fan said, sharing a picture of their meal on Facebook.