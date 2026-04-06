6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beer-Battered Haddock and Chips

Enjoy crispy, flavorful fish and chips at top chains like The Pub and Denny’s.

Haddock is one of the most delicious white fish options you can get, ideal for dishes like fish & chips thanks to its sweet, mild flavor which balances perfectly with the crispy, crunchy exterior. The tender flaky texture is ideal for deep-frying—especially in a savory beer batter. Many restaurant chains offer the more commonly-used pollock, but where is the prime haddock to be found? Here are six restaurant chains with delicious beer-battered haddock and chips.

The Pub

British-inspired restaurant chain The Pub has a wide variety of excellent pub grub, but the Fish & Chips is in a class of its own. Dubbed “the Best Fish & Chips in the US”, this meal is made with proper award-winning beer-battered haddock and chips, served with housemade tartar sauce and coleslaw. Diners can also opt for classics like Bangers & Mash and Shepherd’s Pie.

Bill Gray’s

Bill Gray’s claims to be home to the world’s greatest cheeseburger, but it also has delicious fish & chips. The Bill’s Famous Haddock Fish Fry plate contains beer-battered haddock, served with choice of any two sides: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Tater Tots or Macaroni Salad. The chain also has Fried Clam Strips and Breaded Fantail Shrimp.

Bull and Bear Roadhouse

The Pub Fish & Chips at Bull and Bear Roadhouse is made with tasty battered haddock fillet served with fries, cornbread, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. “This place was pretty good,” one diner said. “I had the fish and chips (which was amazing) and also some local IPA.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Denny’s

Denny’s Fried Fish Platter is made with battered wild-caught haddock, also available as a family pack. “Golden, crispy fish served hot and ready with classic sides, the Fried Fish Platter is the kind of meal that feels like a deep breath after a long day. It’s filling, familiar, and comforting in a way that makes you slow down and actually enjoy dinner,” the chain says.

O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub

O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub has Fish n’ Chips on the menu, made with beer battered and fried haddock served with a salad and steak cut fries. The chain also has other British and Irish-inspired treats on the menu, like Bangers and Mash and Shepherd’s Pie.

JTS Pizza & Plates

JTS Pizza & Plates has a huge menu packed with pizza, burgers, wings, and so much more. The Beer Battered Haddock Fish Fry plate contains one large (11-12 oz) beer battered haddock with your choice of two sides. Choose between fries, cole slaw, or the chain’s “nearly famous” mac salad.