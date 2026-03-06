7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Fish and Chips

These seven chain restaurants are serving up the most delicious fried fish and chips.

Fish and chips, already a staple food in the U.K., is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. as more restaurants and pubs offer this outstanding meal of crispy battered deep-fried white fish and fries served with dips, sauces, and vegetables like steamed peas. Usually made with cod, haddock, or Alaska pollock, this dish is a filling and hearty seafood classic diners love. If you want good fish and chips where the fish is perfectly cooked every time, here are seven restaurants with the most delicious fish and chips on the menu.

Ye Olde King’s Head

Of course a British-style pub should get fish & chips right, and Ye Olde King’s Head does not disappoint. “We’ve been looking for a good fish & chip place & I have to say, this is probably the best in L.A. so far,” one diner said. “My wife made a list of places she has found and most were disappointing. The fish here was well fried, not too greasy and the batter kept its crisp all the way through.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

H. Salt Esq. Fish & Chips

Salt Esq. Fish & Chips is another chain serving up excellent fish and chips. “The food though is the real star here, the fish is fresh, crispy on the outside and soft & delicious on the inside. The popcorn shrimp is also one of my favorites. Give them a try, you can thank me later!” one diner said.

Bluesalt Fish Grill

Bluesalt Fish Grill has Beer Battered Fish & Chips on the menu, made from fried fish with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. “I thoroughly enjoyed fish ‘n chips plate alongside a bottle of Modelo. The fish was outstanding and plentiful (took 1/2 home). The fries were piping hot and crispy,” one fan said.

Pacific Catch

The Fish & Chips at Pacific Catch is made with three pieces of Alaska cod, jalapeño tartar, and sesame slaw. “We came for my parents’ birthday at Sunday lunch and it was pretty quiet, but we really enjoyed the food and service. Fish and chips are outstanding – a must-try dish! Looking forward to getting it again!” one diner said.

Bob Evans

The Fish Fry Platter at Bob Evans is essentially fish and chips by a different name: This plate consists of three wild caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter with two onion rings, dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. Served with a choice of two sides and dinner rolls (the restaurant recommends French fries and coleslaw).

Red Robin

Red Robin‘s House-Battered Fish & Chips are made from golden-fried white fish filets with tartar sauce, coleslaw and Steak Fries. “My wife and I split the fish n’ chips. It was enough food for both of us,” one diner shared via Facebook. “That is what I like. I love the cod and it is always delicious and the fries with the campfire sauce is so good,” another agreed.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has excellent Fish & Chips on the menu, made with crispy cod and accompanied by coleslaw and tartar sauce, and served with french fries. “If you like Fish & Chips… Bonefish has the BEST fish & chips I’ve ever had. Ever. The batter was Off. The. Chain,” one fan raved.