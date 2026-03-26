Find the best fish and chips and coleslaw combo at these popular chain restaurants.

One of the most traditional dishes from the United Kingdom is fish and chips. While incredibly simple, it’s also simply delicious, usually consisting of fried fish strips paired with French fries. The only way to make a good meal even better? By adding coleslaw to the equation. The refreshing side, usually a concoction of shredded cabbage, creamy mayo, and tangy vinegar, balances out the flavor in the best way. Where can you get the trio? Here are 6 chain restaurants serving the best fish and chips with coleslaw.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod fish and chips meal features hand-battered pieces of fish with fresh daily slaw. “It’s hand-breaded fish, really good when it’s fresh,” a Redditor says. “Culver’s 3pc fish and chips is better than most sit-down restaurants,” a Redditor declares, calling the meal, which includes a side of coleslaw, “impressive.” “Ive always loved their burgers, but I recently had the 2pc cod dinner and my god the breading was phenomenal and the fish was delicious. Slaw on the side was seasoned well and cold, got a pile of hot salty fries, two lemon wedges, tartar sauce, and added on a small cheese curd with ranch which are s tier,” another adds.

Cracker Barrel Friday Fish

Cracker Barrel’s Friday Fish Fry is legendary. You get four hand-battered and fried country-style cod fish fillets with tartar sauce, fresh lemon, and two sides. One of the most popular is the southern-style slaw, a mix of green cabbage, red cabbage, and carrots tossed in a coleslaw dressing6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Lobster Fish & Chips

Red Lobster Fish and Chips is just $19.99 and includes beer-battered wild-caught cod, Chesapeake fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies. “Red Lobster’s Fish and Chips soooooo gooood. About $20 and my curbside order was ready in 15 minutes!!! Came with biscuits, hush puppies, seasoned fries, slaw, and a huge piece of fish! If you havnt been by in a while, ya need to!” a Facebooker declares. “Batter was not too thick, fish is cooked well & tasty! Another bite of the fish with malt vinegar, better!” a Yelper says.

Bob Evans Fish Fry Platter

The Fish Fry Platter at Bob Evans features three hand-cut Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter, served with tartar sauce, a lemon wedge, and sides, usually French fries and coleslaw. According to diners, the slaw is a creamy, tangy concoction of shredded cabbage, carrots, and a hint of green kale bathed in a sweet-and-sour dressing containing mayo, milk, sugar, vinegar, and a dash of Tabasco.

Long John Silver’s Combo

Long John Silver’s battered fillets are legendary. “Long John Silver’s Batter Recipe brings back memories of my childhood, especially when my dad would take us out for fish and chips—crispy, flavorful, and absolutely addictive!” one Facebooker writes. “One of my favorite guilty pleasures,” another says. “The fish was nice an crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside,” a Redditor reveals. The coleslaw is so good, there are endless copycat recipes for it online.

Bonefish Grill Fish & Chips

Bonefish Grill’s Fish & Chips features crispy, tempura-battered North Atlantic cod served with French fries and a tangy-sweet, artisanal slaw with finely shredded cabbage, carrots, and often sliced green onions or red onions. Diners love it.