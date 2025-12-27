Chefs reveal the one chain restaurant that delivers deeply flavorful, perfectly braised beef.

There’s something undeniably comforting about a perfectly braised beef dish—slow-cooked until tender, rich with flavor, and served in a savory sauce that practically melts in your mouth. But not every chain restaurant hits that mark. To separate the good from the truly exceptional, Eat This, Not That! asked butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth, to share his favorite place for braised beef done right, with deep flavor, perfect texture, and a dish that keeps diners coming back for more. Read on.

What is the Braised Beef Technique

Braising beef is a cooking technique that tenderizes tougher cuts and makes them flavorful. First, the meat is seasoned and seared to lock in flavor. Then it’s slowly cooked in a small amount of liquid—such as broth or wine—along with aromatics like herbs and vegetables, in a covered pot on the stovetop or in the oven. The slow, gentle cooking breaks down connective tissue, creating juicy, melt-in-your-mouth meat and a rich, flavorful sauce. Braised beef dishes are delicious year-round, but Chef Thomas says the best time to indulge in the savory dish is now. “A robust beef stew or beef braise is best enjoyed in late fall or deep winter, when a lingering chill makes a warm, hearty meal especially comforting.”

Why Beef Bourguignon is the Best French Dish that Uses the Braising Technique

The ideal cuts for braising are tougher, well-marbled pieces like chuck roast, brisket, short ribs, oxtail, and beef shank. Slow, gentle cooking breaks down the connective tissue in these cuts, turning them tender and juicy while infusing the dish with deep, rich flavor—perfect for creating savory sauces. For Chef Thomas, Beef Bourguignon is his all-time favorite beef braised dish. “Tomato and red wine are hallmark flavors of a great stew, and while there are countless recipes, one stands out above all: Beef Bourguignon, with its rich, flavorful, saucy base,” he says.

San Marzano Tomatoes Enhance the Dish

Traditionally, Beef Bourguignon is made with chuck roast, but Chef Thomas says that boneless short ribs yield a more succulent result. “Tomatoes help thicken the sauce and add a deep sweetness,” he explains. “At this time of year, fresh tomatoes can be hit or miss, so I opt for canned San Marzano tomatoes rather than mealy, out-of-season ones.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What to Look for When Ordering Beef Bourguignon

When ordering or making Chef Thomas’ go-to braised beef dish, there are a few things to look for. Making a great Beef Bourguignon is not difficult—but half of this dish’s success comes from your butcher. I recommend establishing a solid relationship with your butcher and asking for 2-inch cubes cut from the chuck roll or short ribs. Either cut works well, as long as there is nice marbling on the beef.

For this classic stew, there are three essential elements:

The Meat – handled with care by your butcher, as mentioned.

The Broth – choose a high-quality broth, whether fresh, a “Jiggle” broth, or homemade.

Simmer it with wine until it reduces by 50%, concentrating flavor.

The Vegetables – treat them like your best friends; gentle cooking is key.

To get perfectly tender beef, plan for long, slow cooking. Potatoes and carrots, however, do not need as much time, so cook them in a separate pot. Once all three components are ready, combine them, and you have a perfect winterish beef stew made right at home.

The French Laundry

The French Laundry is a Michelin three-star-rated restaurant in the Napa Valley, California area that’s led by culinary icon Thomas Keller. Beef Bourguignon isn’t on the daily menu, but it’s often served and Chef Thomas is a big fan. “The stew is cooked to perfection: the vegetables are tender yet perfectly al dente, and the sauce… well, the sauce is worth asking for extra bread just to mop it up,” he says.