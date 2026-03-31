7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Chicken Fried Steak With White Gravy

Enjoy this hearty comfort food staple at top chains like Cheddar’s and Black Bear Diner.

Chicken fried steak with white gravy is the perfect cold-weather food, and one of the most delicious comfort food options you can get. Made from tenderized and breaded fried steak, this savory, hearty meat goes perfectly with peppery, creamy white gravy. Diners who are craving this diner classic have plenty of options to choose from—next time you’re in the mood for this staple menu item, here are seven chains with delicious chicken fried steak and gravy.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Country Fried Steak plate at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is made with hand-breaded steak on Texas toast with country gravy, and served with two sides. “The menu is vast but I can say that the pot pie and the chicken fried steak are both so yummy!” one diner shared.

Black Bear Diner

The BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs at Black Bear Diner is a huge plate of food: 10 oz of chicken fried steak smothered in country gravy, served with three eggs any style, two homemade biscuits, and the choice of one side. This meal is also on the dinner menu, served with soup or salad and a cornbread muffin with the choice of two sides.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a Country-Fried Steak & Farm-Fresh Eggs plate on the breakfast menu. Made with lightly breaded tender premium beef smothered with country gravy and served with two farm-fresh eggs cooked-to-order, this generous meal comes with your choice of hash browns or home fries, and freshly baked biscuits. The Southern Country Combo (Honey Butter Chicken on a split biscuit and one piece of Country Fried Steak with country gravy) is also excellent.

Perkin’s American Food Co.

Perkin’s American Food Co. has a tasty Country Fried Steak & Eggs plate, made from lightly breaded steak topped with country-style cream gravy. This big platter is served with two eggs, crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and the choice of three buttermilk pancakes, fresh baked Mammoth Muffin®, or buttered toast. Country Fried Steak is also on the dinner menu, served with two dinner sides.

Cracker Barrel

Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast is a great choice for Cracker Barrel diners who can’t pick between steak and biscuits and gravy: This plate contains country fried steak or chicken fried chicken with sawmill gravy and two eggs, served with biscuits and gravy and one classic side. There’s also a Country Fried Steak dish on the lunch/dinner menu.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has a sumptuous Chicken Fried Steak plate, made from hand-battered beef with country-style white pepper gravy, served with home-style mashed potatoes. The restaurant also has a popular Chicken Fried Chicken plate, made with 12 oz. of fresh, juicy chicken breasts hand-battered and fried to order. This plate is also served with country-style white pepper gravy and a side of creamy home-style mashed potatoes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks restaurant has a hand battered Chicken Fried Steak (also available as straight chicken) on the menu, served with house-made garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, and jalapeño cream gravy. Fans of classic comfort food will also love the Mom’s Pot Roast.