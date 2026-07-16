4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Bananas Foster, According to Diners

Indulge your sweet tooth with these top-rated versions of the classic flambéed dessert.

Bananas Foster is an old-school dessert not commonly found these days, but a handful of restaurants still offer this delectable treat. Made from bananas served in a buttery rum sauce, this delicious flambéed dish can be served with ice cream, cheesecake, you name it. If you’re craving really tasty bananas Foster that feels like a celebration every time, here are five chains that don’t disappoint.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Diners at Copeland’s of New Orleans love the bananas Foster topping available on the restaurant’s amazing cheesecakes. There’s also a Bananas Foster dessert served with gourmet vanilla ice cream. “Don’t leave without Bananas Foster Cheesecake!” one fan raved.

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Banana Crème Brûlée at Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille is a delicious spin on bananas Foster: This dessert is made with a banana infused vanilla bean custard topped with caramelized banana slices, whipped cream, and praline pecans. The Oreo Beignets are also excellent.

Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House has a Bananas Foster Pie on the menu, plus other delicious items like New Orleans Bread Pudding and Pecan Cobbler. “The famous sandwich with dripping beef was absolutely delicious as was the slaw and hubby enjoyed his varied bites,” one diner said. “We shared a piece of banana foster pie that was quite tasty.”

Brennan’s Restaurant

Brennan’s is part of the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group and invented the famous dessert. “I honestly have never had restaurant coffee that tasted good and theirs is awesome! Banana Foster is made table side and that was such a great experience,” one fan said.