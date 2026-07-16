5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Cajun Chicken Pasta

These popular dining spots serve up flavorful spicy pasta dishes.

If you love spicy pasta, Cajun chicken pasta is always a good idea. The spice level can be adapted to taste, but diners can expect a fair amount of heat from the tasty Creole seasonings, resulting in an addictive dish bursting with flavor. The chicken is usually nice and crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, with a delicious sauce binding it all together. So which restaurants carry this must-have meal? Here are five chains with the best Cajun chicken pasta.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Louisiana Chicken Pasta at The Cheesecake Factory is made with parmesan crusted chicken served over pasta with mushrooms, peppers and onions in a spicy New Orleans sauce. “The chicken was moist and flavorful, the breading was crisp and not oily. The cajun sauce was spicy but not hot,” one diner said.

Miller’s Ale House

The Cajun Chicken Pasta at Miller’s Ale House is a properly hearty meal: Blackened chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, and spicy Parmesan cream sauce are served on perfectly cooked fettuccine, with a side of toasted garlic bread. “The Cajun Chicken Pasta here is really good. Seasoned perfectly with lots of chicken and well cooked pasta,” one diner said.

Chili’s

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The Ultimate Cajun Pasta at Chili’s is a creamy, delicious dish made with grilled chicken, shrimp, penne in Alfredo sauce, and topped with chili spices and Parmesan, and served with garlic toast. “I usually ask the server what their favorite thing on the menu is. Without hesitation, she said the Cajun Chicken Pasta,” one diner shared. “Well wimpy me doesn’t like spicy so she said I could get it with the spice on the side. Let me say, it was soooooo good!”

Bossa Nova

There was a time when I never went a week without the Goat Cheese Pizza from Bossa Nova, and the Cajun Alfredo Pasta is a dream: A traditional Alfredo sauce with a kick of famous Cajun seasoning. “The Cajun pasta with Chicken & Shrimp w/ Sundried Tomatoes and grilled blackened salmon on the side is amazing,” one happy diner said.

Red Lobster

The Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo at Red Lobster is a must-have, made with spicy chicken in house-made creamy garlic Alfredo sauce on a bed of linguini. “The chicken was in larger slices and placed around the edge of pasta rather than diced and mixed with the pasta so I could see the amount of chicken. The sauce was thick, creamy and delicious. There was enough cajun seasoning to make it spicy but not overpowering,” one diner shared.