5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Cornmeal-Crusted Fish Plates

Enjoy crispy, southern-style catfish and white fish at Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel, and more.

Cornmeal-crusted fish is a popular option in many restaurants serving Cajun and Southern-inspired cuisine. This crust gives fish like catfish and redfish a beautiful crunch, resulting in a delicious crispy on the outside, tender and flaky on the inside fish. Served with rice, hushpuppies, vegetables and more, these flavorful seafood options always hit the spot. Here are five chains with some of the best cornmeal-crusted fish plates you can get.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for excellent steaks and ribs, but the chain also has some very popular seafood items on the Dockside Favorites menu. The Fried Catfish plate is made with fried U.S. farm-raised catfish breaded in southern cornmeal, served with two sides. “The catfish is good, I get it often,” one diner shared.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

Fixins Soul Kitchen specializes in delicious soul food options, including delicious seafood classics. The Fried Fish plate is a hearty meal containing cornmeal crusted catfish served with corn fritters and your choice of two Fixins. Southern food enthusiasts will also love the Shrimp and Grits and Gumbo options.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel diners love the catfish options available for both lunch and dinner. The Fried Catfish plate is made with two cornmeal-fried U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets, served with tartar sauce, hushpuppies, two classic sides, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Those who prefer a lighter option can choose the Grilled Catfish plate.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has plenty of tasty seafood options made with excellent ingredients. The Cornmeal White Fish platter is made with hand-breaded and lightly fried swai fish, served with tartar sauce and two sides. The Grilled White Fish plate is another nice meal, made lemon pepper or blackened-style over rice and served with two sides.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has hand-breaded catfish fillets on the menu, served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies, and a Southern-Style White Fish plate. The chain also has a Seafood Gumbo made with shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra, and Cajun seasoning.