6 Restaurant Chains With Fried Catfish Diners Call the Best

Fried catfish is a classic Southern dish beloved across the nation by those who can’t get enough of this crispy, breaded fish that has been perfectly trimmed and cleaned (nothing worse than muddy-flavored fish!). The fish should be mild, sweet, and flaky, contrasting perfectly with the crunchy outside. Many nationwide chains serve up this menu item, but one place might be consistently the best: Here are six restaurants where the fried catfish is fantastic, wrapping up in the one spot that gets rave reviews.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for having fried catfish available even for the breakfast menu, making it a fan-favorite item. “Couldn’t figure out what we wanted to eat tonight and we decided on fried catfish from Cracker Barrel. It was so delicious and fresh,” one diner said.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans has delicious hand-battered Fried Catfish on the menu. “My main dish, the fried catfish was DELICIOUS! Crispy, tasty with the sauce on top. I didn’t need my usual hot sauce. Red beans and rice were great too,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Louisiana Charlie’s

Louisiana Charlie’s has Catfish Poboy on the menu plus a Fried Catfish Basket fans love. “If you’re in the mood for some good Cajun seafood and soul food, this is your place,” one customer said. The catfish and shrimp were both very tasty.”

The Boiling Crab

The Boiling Crab‘s Fried Catfish Basket is a must-have. “I don’t know why, but whenever I come here, I always want the fried catfish too. I think when it comes to fried fish, boiling crab does it right too,” one guest said. “The Boiling Crab never fails to impress! The seafood is always top-notch—fresh, juicy, and full of flavor,” another agreed.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is known for having a variety of fantastic Fried Catfish dishes. “Had to post this today because I just had the best Catfish Poboy in the history of poboys. The catfish Poboy was heavenly and the crab cakes were very fresh and flavorful,” one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for serving up delicious steaks, but the southern cornmeal-breaded Fried Catfish dish might be the best you can get at any national chain. “Went to Texas Roadhouse for my fried catfish dinner tonight! I just don’t understand why anyone would eat fried catfish anywhere but at TRH,” one diner raved. “It was as always delicious! Salad was fresh and crispy, baked potato fluffy and cooked to perfection. Staff is extremely pleasant. Very pleased once again ❤️.”