4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Eggplant Parmesan, According to Chefs

Culinary experts share the best chain restaurant eggplant parmesan dishes.

Eggplant Parmesan is a comforting blend of tender, savory eggplant, rich tomato sauce and gooey melted mozzarella. It also has the ideal texture — crispy eggplant and tender, perfectly cooked noodles. It’s packed with flavor, and whether you love it baked or fried, it’s delicious. To help find the greatest versions, Eat This, Not That! turned to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who shares the top four chains that consistently serve the best eggplant Parmesan.

What Makes a Great Eggplant Parmesan

When ordering eggplant Parmesan, there are key things to look for, says Chef Dennis.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“A great eggplant Parmesan starts with properly prepared eggplant that’s tender on the inside with a crisp coating,” he explains. “When layered with flavorful marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan, it becomes a dish that’s rich, comforting and full of classic Italian flavor.”

Olive Garden

Olive Garden often doesn’t get the credit it deserves. The chain serves good food at great prices, and one of the dishes Chef Dennis recommends is eggplant Parmesan.

“Olive Garden serves a comforting and approachable version that delivers exactly what fans of the dish expect,” he says. “The eggplant is breaded and layered with marinara and melted cheese for a classic Italian-American plate.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill serves its eggplant Parmesan with broccoli and no pasta, so it’s a lighter plate and a favorite for Chef Dennis.

“Carrabba’s version has great texture and balance, with crispy eggplant and a flavorful tomato sauce,” he explains. “The melted cheeses create that rich, satisfying finish that makes this dish so comforting.”

Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s has closed several restaurants as a result of financial troubles, but a few locations remain open, and Chef Dennis highly recommends the small chain.

“Bertucci’s Eggplant Parmigiana features tender eggplant layered with flavorful tomato sauce and melted cheeses for a comforting, traditional presentation,” he says. “The dish highlights the restaurant’s classic Italian-American approach to familiar favorites.”

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo never disappoints, and Chef Dennis says it’s a must for eggplant Parmesan.

“Buca di Beppo goes big with bold portions and classic flavors,” he says. “Their eggplant is layered with plenty of marinara and cheese, creating a hearty, family-style version of the classic.”