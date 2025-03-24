13 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Eggplant Parm

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When you're in the mood for a hearty, comforting meal, Italian cuisine is one of the first groupings of food that comes to mind. It's no surprise that Italian food has become a popular meal choice over the years, with slam dunk entrees ranging from pizza to pasta. While chicken parmesan is a clear frontrunner for the most popular Italian entrees, many diners prefer its vegetarian counterpart, Eggplant Parmesan.

Eggplant Parmesan is not as widely available, but you can find it on many menus at restaurants nationwide. Chains large and small offer their take on Eggplant Parm, which is typically made with slices of eggplant that are breaded, fried, and topped with marinara and cheese, much like chicken parm. The next time you can go for a classic Eggplant Parmesan but want to leave the cooking up to the professionals, make sure to keep the following restaurant chains in mind.

Patrizia's

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Italian restaurant chain Patrizia's has locations mostly concentrated through New York and New Jersey, with several spots on Long Island. Head south, and you'll find a couple of additional restaurants in Florida. Its menu is filled with the classics, including its Eggplant Parmigiana. It takes pan-fried eggplant and piles it with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and aged parmesan cheese. It comes served with your choice of penne or spaghetti pasta.

Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

Nutrition information is unavailable.

As the name implies, you'll find plenty of tasty pizzas on the menu at Florida-based Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza. Its menu also offers plenty of classic Italian fare like Eggplant Parmesan. There are no surprises here; Piesanos' Eggplant Parm includes breaded eggplant baked with a layer of ricotta, marinara, and mozzarella, served over spaghetti.

Comella's

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Bostonians and those in the surrounding area are familiar with the hearty Italian dishes found at Comella's. Among its many mouth-watering menu items, you'll find Eggplant Parmigiana served with ziti. Customers rave about the Eggplant Parm on Comella's website, with one customer leaving a review that states, "I am an old-school Italian and was happy to find a Comella's near my neighborhood that makes authentic eggplant parmesan."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gregg's Restaurant and Tavern

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Gregg's Restaurant and Tavern is a small Rhode Island-based chain with a menu that includes all kinds of specialty dishes. Whether you're in the mood for chowder, tacos, or pasta, there's something on the menu for everybody. That includes their Eggplant Parmesan, which is made with eggplant breaded with Italian herbs and spices and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. It comes served over your choice of spaghetti or penne and with a cup of soup or salad on the side.

Buca di Beppo

Eggplant Parmigiana (1 order) : 910 cal, 55 g fat (20 g saturated fat), 2930 mg sodium, 67 g carbs (12 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 40 g protein

The portion sizes at Buca di Beppo are gigantic. The popular Italian chain serves its food, from salads to pasta, family-style. Every dish is meant to be shared. That includes the eggplant parmigiana, which comes topped with homemade marinara sauce, Roma tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella. Order a small to feed two or three people, or a large to feed five. "Our main dish, the eggplant parmigiana, was absolutely delicious!" raved one customer on Tripadvisor. "Some of the best. Would definitely come back for that!"

Olive Garden

Eggplant Parmigiana (1 order) : 1070 cal, 58 g fat (14 g saturated fat), 2440 mg sodium, 108 g carbs (11 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 35 g protein

Whether it's the endless breadsticks, the bottomless salad, or the array of pasta dishes on the menu, you'll have a hard time leaving Olive Garden hungry. Its eggplant parmigiana checks all the boxes, starting with its hand-breaded eggplant, which is lightly fried before being topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. It comes served with a side of spaghetti. "Hungry for their fresh salad and was glad to find they offer Eggplant Parmigiana," wrote one satisfied customer shared on Tripadvisor. "I ordered it with light cheese. It was cooked perfectly and was delicious."

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Eggplant Parmesan (1 order) : 1230 cal, 64 g fat (26 g saturated fat), 3490 mg sodium, 122 g carbs (16 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 46 g protein

Eggplant parmesan is a tricky dish to get right, and critics can be quite vocal if you miss the mark. That doesn't appear to be the case with Carrabba's Italian Grill. The restaurant describes its eggplant parmesan as made with "layers of sliced eggplant coated with seasoned breadcrumbs and topped with our pomodoro sauce, parmesan, romano, and mozzarella cheese." The dish had a brief hiatus from Carrabba's menu, only to reappear and seemingly improve on what it was before, according to one reviewer on Tripadvisor: "They finally brought back Eggplant, They made it years ago, but it wasn't very good; now it's perfect."

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Eggplant Parmesan (1 order) : 690 cal, 51 g fat (14 g saturated fat), 1100 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (8 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 25 g protein

Bravo! Italian Kitchen has an entire section of its dinner menu devoted to parm dishes in many forms, including chicken, veal, and eggplant. The eggplant parmesan comes with crispy breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, and an herb linguine. One happy customer left a Tripadvisor review titled "Baked-Eggplant Parmesan Wowzers!" The customer shared, "I thought I'd just try the eggplant. It was incredible. Crispy. Flavorful. Beautiful."

Bertucci's

Eggplant Parmesan (1 order) : 800 cal, (4 g saturated fat), 1590 mg sodium, 102 g carbs (6 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 23 g protein

There may be trouble ahead for the decades-old pizza chain Bertucci's, as it went bankrupt for the second time in late 2022. Perhaps it can rally customers to get once again excited for its array of Italian-inspired entrees, like its eggplant parmesan. It's made with "Thick cut crispy eggplant topped with house-made marinara sauce, marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, pecorino romano and mozzarella, served with spaghetti."

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

Eggplant Parmesan (dinner portion) : 1110 cal, 45 g fat (21 g saturated fat), 2740 mg sodium, 126 g carbs (9 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 46 g protein

If you happen to live near Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, it may be worth making a trip soon to try its eggplant parm. On the menu, Biaggi's describes its eggplant parmesan as "breaded and lightly fried eggplant," topped with with marinara Sauce and Italian cheese blend and served with a three-cheese Alfredo rigatini on the side. One Tripadvisor reviewer declared, "Eggplant Parm is superb." Another customer on Yelp wrote, "I went with the eggplant parm, and it was fantastic. The side pasta came in a wonderful red cream sauce, and the eggplant was cooked perfectly."

The Spaghetti Warehouse

Eggplant Parmigiana (1 order) : 1370 cal, 74 g fat (21 g saturated fat), 1273 mg sodium, 130 g carbs, 44 g protein

The Spaghetti Warehouse is keen on ensuring there's enough eggplant parmesan to go around. You can order this dish from the specialties menu as a single entrée for one person, or upgrade to the"ultimate feast," which provides a big enough portion for two hungry diners.

Johnny Carino's

Eggplant Parmesan (Dinner Serving) : 544 cal, 124 g fat (29 g saturated fat), 446 mg sodium, 70 g carbs (12 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 19 g protein

Johnny Carino's offers a handmade version of chicken, veal, and eggplant parmesan. The eggplant version comes topped with a spicy marinara sauce, along with parmesan and mozzarella cheese. If you're having a hard time deciding what to order for dinner, you can try the eggplant parmesan along with another entrée as part of its Italian combinations. You might have a hard time choosing, however, when you hear what some customers have to say about the eggplant parm. One reviewer on Tripadvisor noted that it was "Some of the Best in Austin." Another customer who dined at the Pigeon Forge, Tenn., location also claimed on Tripadvisor it was the "best Eggplant Parm in town," adding, "Pleasantly surprised with the entrees and the taste and quality."

Maggiano's Little Italy

Eggplant Parmesan (1 order) : 2130 cal, 21 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 3920 mg sodium, 214 g carbs (17 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 42 g protein

Maggiano's Little Italy is a chef favorite, thanks in large part to its flavorful entrées. The eggplant parmesan is prepared a little differently here, topped with melted provolone cheese instead of mozzarella. It also comes topped with a tomato ragù and served with side of Spaghetti Aglio. You can also order the eggplant parm al forno style, along with any other entrée at Maggiano's. Finishing the meal in the oven before serving will give it a nice crispy texture on top.