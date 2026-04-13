7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Battered Fish and Malt Vinegar Fries

These popular chains serve authentic beer-battered fish with tangy malt vinegar.

Malt vinegar is a classic condiment to put on fries when you order fish and chips, with the tangy vinegar perfectly complementing the salty, savory fries. Very common in the U.K., where fish and chips are drenched in vinegar, this meal is always something special for when you want some authentic fried seafood. Here are seven restaurant chains that serve the best beer-battered fish and plenty of malt vinegar to put on your fries.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s gives diners packets of malt vinegar to enjoy with their seafood combos. The classic 3 pc Fish Meal contains three pieces of classic battered Alaska pollock, plus two individual-sized sides and two hush puppies. Load up on the malt and enjoy!

Captain D’s

Captain D’s diners can also opt for a side of malt vinegar with their battered fish meals. “My husband and I went to Captain D’s today – both got a 3 pc fish dinner. It was very good,” one diner shared. “Who in the world would think malt vinegar and fish would be good, but I love it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McCormick & Schmicks

McCormick & Schmicks offers malt vinegar as a side to meals such as the Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips, which is made with beer battered cod and also served with house made tartar, coleslaw, and seasoned fries. “My friend had salmon and I had fish and chips… My lunch was delicious; the perfect fried batter, not greasy, and the fish flaky and delicious.”

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips serves up authentic British-style battered fish and chips, so of course the restaurant also has plenty of malt vinegar to go with meals like Gordon’s Combo: 1 piece of crispy cod, 1 piece of crispy chicken, and 3 pieces of crispy shrimp. Served with natural sea salt chips and a choice of two sauces.

Red Lobster

The Fish and Chips at Red Lobster is made with beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. Diners can opt for a side of malt vinegar to jazz up their meal (it’s also popular with the chicken options, apparently). The Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder is another excellent choice.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. offers guests the Captain’s Fish & Chips plate, which comes with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce, and of course, malt vinegar by request. Another tasty fried option for hungry diners is the Shrimper’s Heaven: Fried Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp, Tempura Shrimp, Fries, Cocktail Sauce, Cajun Marmalade, and Tempura Sauce.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has a fan-favorite Fish & Chips plate made with wild-caught North Atlantic cod, served traditional New England or classic Beer-Battered style. Diners can enjoy the Legal Sea Foods Malt Vinegar Aioli for a delicious tangy dip that goes perfectly with not only the fish and chips but other menu items too.