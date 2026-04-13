5 Best Chain Restaurant Fish Sandwiches for Under $5, According to Diners

These affordable, top-rated seafood picks from popular chains cost less than $5.

If you’re craving a fish sandwich and don’t want to spend a lot on a whole meal, there are plenty of spots where you can get this delicious menu item for a low price. Many restaurants and fast-food spots have excellent deals on their apps, making it affordable to indulge in this fan-favorite meal. Prices may change depending on regional differences, so it might be slightly more or less than $5 depending on where you live. Here are the best fish sandwiches under $5, according to diners.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

The Filet-O-Fish is $4.19 and remains one of the most popular items on the McDonald’s menu. “As much as I love real high-quality fish sandwiches… nothing hits the spot like a Filet-O-Fish. I can’t even really put them in the same category,” one fan said.

Carl’s Jr.

The Redhook® Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich at Carl’s Jr. is $4.39, made from a beer-battered fish fillet with shredded lettuce and creamy tartar sauce served on a toasted bun. “2 for $7 in San Diego area, which is the best fast food deal around here. Happy to get my annual Redhook Beer-Battered Fish fix satisfied,” one diner shared.

White Castle Panko Fish Slider

The Panko Fish Slider at White Castle is $2.59 for one sandwich, so two would be just over $5. “I’m not sure I’ve ever had anything bad at White Castle before,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King

Burger King‘s Big Fish sandwich is $4.99, made from Alaskan pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun. ” Big Fish is very good. Better than the other fish sandwich from the other place,” one Redditor said. “It’s way bigger than the other place’s, has crispy texture to it, love all the lettuce. It’s not drenched in mayo or sauce.”

Checkers & Rally’s

The Crispy Fish Sandwich at Checkers & Rally’s is $4.99 for a sandwich made with a crispy fish filet topped with iceberg lettuce and tartar sauce on toasted sesame seed buns. “Rally’s has a great fish sandwich,” one fan said. “Too many people sleep on the Checkers fish sandwich. It slaps,” another commented.