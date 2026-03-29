7 Fried Fish Sandwiches Flakier Than a High-End Seafood Shack

These fast-food fish sandwiches offer a high-quality crunch for a fraction of the price.

One of the nicer things about chain restaurants, both national and regional, is you can get consistently good food every time—it might not be as authentic and delicious as you’d get from a taco stand or seafood shack, but it’s convenient and reliable (for the most part). Fried fish sandwiches are a mainstay in lots of high-end seafood spots, but chain restaurants also have outstanding options diners love. Here are seven fried fish sandwiches that are flakey and delicious.

Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich

Diners say Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich has no business being as good as it is. “The best of fast food fish sandwiches,” one Redditor said. “One of the best, maybe the best, of the fish sandwiches,” another agreed.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

McDonald’s iconic Filet-O-Fish is beloved by fast-food and seafood fans alike. The classic sandwich has been a hit since it launched in 1962, and is still one of the most popular items on the menu. “It’s definitely one of my favorite fast food items,” one diner said. “Funny thing is I don’t really eat any other fish, but I will tear up a McD’s Filet-o-Fish extra crunchy with extra tartar.”

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is made with wild-caught hand-battered North Atlantic cod, topped with a proprietary tartar sauce, lettuce, and Wisconsin Cheddar on a toasted bun. “Hands down Culver’s for fast food fish sandwich. Fresh fish, hand battered and pipping hot (and the fries are great),” one fan said.

Friendly’s Fishamajig® SuperMelt® Sandwich

Friendly’s Fishamajig® SuperMelt® Sandwich is one of few sandwiches actually made with haddock instead of pollock. “Topped with American cheese and tartar sauce, the Fishamajig® SuperMelt might be the greatest thing since sliced grilled white bread. (And, coincidentally, that’s what we serve it on!) ,” the chain says.

Culver’s Northwoods Walleye Sandwich

Culver’s Northwoods Walleye Sandwich is a delicious limited time-only option fans love. “Their year round cod fish sandwich is better than any other fish sandwich in the fast food game but their walleye is so good I can’t even consider it fast food,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King’s Big Fish Sandwich

Burger King‘s Big Fish Sandwich is a delicious option made with white Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce, and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun. “8 on its own, 9.5 when you add some zesty sauce to it,” one fan said.

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is a seasonal sandwich diners love. “Our Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet offers a similar flavor experience to cod with a white flaky meat and comes from the world’s largest certified sustainable fishery,” the company says. “The Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet’s buttery flakiness is complimented by savory notes of garlic and onion inspiring our fans’ love of the fish sandwich’s texture, flavor and crispiness.”