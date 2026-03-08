5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Bloomin’ Onion With Dipping Sauce

Explore the top dining spots serving the crispiest deep-fried onion apps with signature dipping sauces.

Whoever first thought of battering and deep-frying a whole onion deserves a medal, because it’s easily one of the most delicious and sought-after menu items at diners and restaurants. Chili’s used to have the Awesome Blossom, but aside from a brief return to menus last year, this iconic appetizer is long gone and unlikely to come back. Luckily, several other chains have fried onion options that are so good they’re practically a meal in itself. So where are these savory, crunchy sides to be found? Here are five of the best chain restaurants with the best fried bloomin’ onion with dipping sauce.

Outback Steakhouse

The Original Bloomin’ Onion at Outback Steakhouse is often imitated, never duplicated. This super colossal onion is hand-crafted, cooked until golden and ready to dip into spicy signature bloom sauce. The chain calls it “an appetizer from onion heaven” and they’re not wrong. “What do you get when you cut an onion into 200 perfect petals, then bread and deep-fry it to golden goodness? The best start to a steakhouse meal you can find.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has the Cactus Blossom, a Texas-sized, golden-fried onion with Cajun sauce for dipping that’s perfect for sharing. Diners can make it a Fire Blossom with fire dust, jalapenos and cheese sauce for just 1.99 more—absolutely worth it for those who love a spicy hit. “The Cactus Blossom at Texas Roadhouse is like some sorta deep sea creature that you pull apart and can’t stop eating. Idk what I’m saying, other than the fact that I had my way with this here appetizer from our local Roadhouse the other day,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their delicious appetizer.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Texas Tonion at LongHorn Steakhouse is a popular appetizer. This Texas-sized portion of onion petals are fried to a crispy golden brown and seasoned with signature Prairie Dust, and served with zesty dip. LongHorn recommends pairing this side with Baby Back Ribs or the 9 oz. Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Half-Rack Baby Back Ribs.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan's Roadhouse has Rockin' Onion Petals on the appetizer menu, a basket of seasoned, breaded, and deep-fried onion petals served with zesty Texas sauce. Diners can also choose Beer-Battered Onion Rings, which are hand-battered in house-made Miller Lite batter and served with ranch. Or why not both?

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Crunchy Onion Rings are a popular menu item served with Honey BBQ sauce. The Crispy Pickle Fries are great for anyone who wants a crispy, crunchy appetizer: Crispy, golden pickle fries tossed in TAJÍN® chile lime seasoning and served with Mexi-ranch for dipping. Zingy meets zesty meets delicious.