Diners say these chains serve the best French onion soup.

I am a sucker for a melty, rich, carby crock of French onion soup. I live in Philadelphia, where everyone knows that Parc is the place for basically the best French onion soup in the country. However, if you live anywhere else and are craving a bowl of oniony goodness, there are a handful of chains serving the classic French dish. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best French onion soup, according to diners.

Panera

While Panera’s French Onion soup certainly isn’t served the gooey, traditional way, fans of the fast casual spot maintain it gets the job done in a pinch. Jennifer Cannon, our ETNT reviewer, tried it during a taste test. She noted that it is “sweet, but not in the oniony way,” and that there is a “sherry wine vinegar gastrique” as part of the recipe, which is “notable” in the “savory-ish,” broth. “I would call this minimalist French onion soup,” she added.

LongHorn

"Longhorn Steakhouse might be a chain but their French Onion is the bomb. Probably the best bang for your buck," one Redditor says. Our reviewer agreed. "Pleasing in every sense, including the highly desirable cheese pull, this one's an easy overall winner. The ooey-gooey cheesy goodness combined with the savory, decadent broth and expertly caramelized onions was, as far as chain restaurants go, perfection," she wrote about it. "This delicious, gastronomic journey may not physically transport you to a small Parisian café. Still, you can take comfort in knowing there are good options to fulfill your French onion cravings much closer to home."

Applebee’s

Our reviewer gave major props to Applebee’s version of French onion. “At just $3.99 for a decent-sized crock, you can’t beat the value,” she says, describing the look as “golden hour in a bowl,” with a “toasty brown top layer of cheese that looked fresh out of the broiler, lapping over the sides” of the crock. The taste is “light but still flavorful,” with the broth “well complemented by the cheese.”

Outback Steakhouse

“Outback has good French onion soup,” one Redditor confirms. According to our reviewer, the “buttery” gruyere is melted onto a “cute disc of beschuit” making it “difficult to navigate with just a soup spoon. I needed a steak knife to cut into it first, which made it a bit messy,” she says. “I enjoyed the big but not overpowering flavor and generous amount of caramelized onions, along with the rich and smooth broth. I found the cheese to be a bit chewy, however. Combined with everything else, it was still a hearty tasting, satisfying bite—or, I should say, slurp.”

Houlihan’s

Lots of diners swear by the French Onion Soup on the menu at Houlihan’s. The dish consists of “caramelized onions in a savory broth, topped with croutons and melted provolone cheese,” and costs $5.49.