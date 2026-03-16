5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Fried Fish Tacos This Season

Enjoy crispy, flavor-packed fish tacos at Rubio’s, Del Taco, and more this season.

If I’m ordering tacos, it’s almost always fish tacos (especially Baja-style) because there few things better. Living in Southern California, we have access to endless hole-in-the-wall spots and food trucks serving up every style of seafood taco you can think of, but there are also chain restaurants where the fish tacos are truly fantastic, especially during Lent when diners are looking for more exciting menu items. Here are five chain restaurants serving the most delicious fried fish tacos this season.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s Coastal Grill has delicious fish tacos on the menu (plus chicken, shrimp, and steak). The Original Fish Taco® contains Wild-Caught Alaska Pollock, beer-battered and cooked to crispy perfection, served on a corn tortilla with lime crema, mild salsa and cabbage. There’s also the choice of Mahi Mahi, or the Atlantic Salmon Taco served on a corn tortilla with roasted corn blend, chipotle lime crema, cilantro/onion blend, and cabbage.

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats is a Florida-based Tex-Mex chain with excellent fish tacos, street tacos, burritos, a hot sauce bar, and more. “So many options! I really love sauce. The Baja fish tacos were fresh and delicious,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Taco

Del Taco is giving the people what they want this season not only with the classic, year-round fish tacos but with the jumbo shrimp burrito options too. The Beer Battered Fish Tacos are 3 for $7 right now, and frequently top the list of best fast-food tacos, period. These tacos contain beer-battered wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillets topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s Alaska Pollock Fish Taco is a limited time-only item made with tender wild-caught Alaska Pollock with Fiesta sauce, lettuce and Pico de Gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla. The chain is also offering a yummy Alaska Pollock Big Fish Sandwich for the season, made from wild-caught Alaska Pollock with Nacho Cheese and lettuce on a pillowy potato bun. These items won’t be here all year so grab them while you can.

Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh has consistently delicious fish tacos on the menu, like the Baja Fish Taco (crispy fish on corn tortillas with cabbage mix, pico de gallo and tangy salsa) and the Grilled Fish Taco (grilled fish on corn tortillas with guacamole, cabbage mix, salsa verde and pico de gallo). All tacos can be ordered a la carte, or as a two taco combo with your choice of rice and beans for a thoroughly filling meal.