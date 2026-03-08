5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Fish and French Fries

These five chain restaurants serve up the best crispy fried fish and fries.

Fried fish and french fries are the perfect combination, whether it’s British fish & chips-style or a crispy fried fish sandwich from your favorite restaurant served with freshly-made house fries. This staple menu item is usually made from white fish like cod, haddock, and Alaskan pollock, and as far as the sides and dips are concerned, the sky’s the limit—ketchup, ranch, mayo, tartar… anything goes, so long as the fish is excellent quality and perfectly-cooked, and the fries are piping hot and salty. Here are five chain restaurants with the best fried fish and fries options.

Red Robin

Red Robin is known for excellent burgers but the chain also has a fan-favorite House-Battered Fish & Chips on the menu, made with golden-fried white fish filets that are perfectly crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside. “This tasty catch comes with cool, crunchy cole slaw for a little fresh crunch and our famous Bottomless Steak Fries®—because who wants to stop at just one helping?” the restaurant says.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Dinner is made with two hand-cut, hand-battered and golden fried pieces of wild-caught cod, served with two sides including their delicious crinkle-cut fries. “The food was made fresh and was hot and delicious. Best Cod Dinner in town,” one happy diner shared.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich Combo at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a must-have: This delicious sandwich is made with a beer-battered 4 oz filet of flounder on a toasted bun with tartar sauce, American cheese, lettuce, and pickle. The combo includes Freddy's famous shoestring fries and a drink.

H. Salt Esq. Fish & Chips

Salt Esq. Fish & Chips is a beloved West Coast chain serving up outstanding Fish & Chips. “H Salt served up some tasty fish n chips that are made to order,” one diner said. “The atmosphere is low key and comfortable and the staff is friendly and helpful. The food though is the real star here, the fish is fresh, crispy on the outside and soft & delicious on the inside.”

The Pub

The Pub is a British-inspired pub chain offering the “Best Fish & Chips in the US”: This wildly popular menu item consists of award-winning, beer-battered haddock, housemade tartar sauce and creamy coleslaw, served with delicious fries. “Words cannot describe the enormous portion of the fish as well as the absolutely amazing taste and how the fish was cooked, was exceptional. It’s literally enough for three people. Came with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce,” one diner raved.