5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Halibut and Thick-Cut Fries

Enjoy this classic tender fish and chips combo at Ivar’s, Apollo Burger, and more.

Halibut and chips is a classic combo especially popular in the U.K., where chip shops serve this tender flaky fish that has a slightly stronger flavor than cod. Halibut is not as common in the U.S. as alternatives like Alaskan pollock, but some restaurants and chains are still serving this popular white fish option, sometimes year-round, other times for a limited time-only. Many independent spots also have good halibut options, so check your local restaurants. In the meantime, here are five chain restaurants with the best halibut and fries.

Ivar’s

Ivar’s has a delicious Wild Alaska Halibut Fish ‘n Chips plate on the menu, featuring three fillets served with french fries made with Northwest potatoes. Other options for this meal are Alaska Rock Cod, Alaska True Cod, and Wild Alaska Salmon. “We use only wild Alaskan deep water halibut, salmon and Pacific True Cod caught straight from local, Northwest vessels. We hand-cut and bread our fish daily and are proud to abide by the original recipes Ivar Haglund established in 1938.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fisherman’s Market & Grill

Fisherman’s Market & Grill has delicious Halibut Fish & Chips on the menu, made with battered and fried halibut with a choice of two sides. Options include classics like Fisherman’s Chips or Sweet Potato Fries (which the chain calls the best in town). “This is my favorite place for fish and chips. Thin breading and a lot of fish,” one fan said.

Apollo Burger

Apollo Burger has a Halibut Fish Sandwich on the menu, made with a breaded halibut filet finished with fresh tartar sauce, iceberg lettuce and freshly sliced tomatoes, and served on a lightly toasted cornmeal-topped bun. This sandwich can be paired with regular or large french fries for a tasty meal. There’s also a Halibut Platter made with Breaded Halibut Filets, salad, french Fries, and your choice of garlic bread or pita plus a drink.

Halibut House Fish & Chips

Halibut House Fish & Chips is a Canadian chain serving battered haddock and chips. “Whether you’re stopping in for a quick midday bite or enjoying a hearty evening meal, our menu features a variety of freshly prepared options—from our classic halibut and chips to haddock, cod, and other non-fish favourites. Each dish is made with sustainably caught fish and served alongside our signature hand-cut Ontario fries,” the chain says.

Heritage Fish & Chips

Heritage Fish & Chips is another Canadian chain with halibut on the menu, served fried or grilled with your choice of chips, rice, mashed potatoes, onion rings, salads or veggies, poutine, sweet potato fries, or fritters. “I got the kids size halibut with poutine and it was next level flavorful and made to perfection,” one diner said.