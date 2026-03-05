4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fish and Chips, According to Chefs

A chef reveals the four chain restaurants with the best fish and chips.

Fish and chips is a timeless classic that never gets old. While the dish might seem simple, there are plenty of ways to serve a disappointing order. The batter has to have the right amount of crunch — it cannot be soggy. The fish needs to be moist and flaky, but not greasy, and the fries have to be golden and crisp — all nonnegotiable. Many seaside shacks do fish and chips right, but if you’re not within driving distance of the coast, finding a reliable plate can feel hit-or-miss. However, according to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, a few chains serve crave-worthy fish and chips.

Long John Silver’s

There’s a reason Long John Silver’s has maintained a loyal following for decades. While it’s not an upscale seafood, fans aren’t going there for refinement — they’re going for that signature crunch. “The two-piece fish basket costs around $10 and is packed to the brim,” says Chef Corrie. “The wild-caught Alaskan pollock features a wonderfully crunchy breading that encases flaky, moist fish within.” For sides, he recommends the delicious waffle fries, which are “truly some of the best you’ll find,” or hush puppies that “just melt in your mouth.” The fish and chips have a “touch of saltiness and a hint of greasiness,” says Chef Corries, but it’s tough to find a better deal, he adds.

Culver’s

Culver’s might be known for its burgers, but fans know the chain has tasty fish and chips and offers a more elevated take on fast-food seafood, with hand-battered North Atlantic cod that’s cooked to order and served as a full dinner with sides and a roll. “The fish is wonderfully flaky and fresh, wrapped in a light, crunchy breading that’s definitely worth the risk of burning your mouth,” says Chef Corrie. “The crinkle cut fries come out extra crispy and delightfully salty when they’re fresh. For a little more than $14.00, complete with two sides and a roll, this dish is definitely in the running for the best around.”

Cracker Barrel

There's no better place for Southern home-cooked meals–well, besides your grandma's kitchen, but Cracker Barrel is a close runner-up. Fish and chips is only served on Fridays, but it's worth the wait. "The hand-battered cod features a delightful breading that complements the fish beautifully, which allows it to flake just right," says Chef Corrie. "You get that satisfying crunch while still enjoying the pure, clean flavor of the fish. The steak fries might be a bit too crispy at times, but the fish truly makes the wait worth it. A cherished weekly ritual that truly makes sense".

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has had its share of ups and downs over the last few years, and while the company still faces financial uncertainty, the seafood chain is still delivering delicious meals that fans love, including Chef Corrie. "The fish has a wonderfully fresh taste, and the breading is light and not overwhelming," he says. "While you can never go wrong with fries, Red Lobster's hush puppies elevate the dish and make it that much more memorable."