4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Walleye and French Fries

Enjoy this flavorful Midwest favorite at Culver’s, Green Mill, and more.

Walleye is a fresh water fish popular in the Midwest, known for its mild sweet flavor that makes it perfect for frying and serving with french fries. This fish is sought after by game fisherman and diners alike, who can’t get enough of its taste and texture. Keep in mind walleye is often offered as a limited time only option (for example during Lent) so it’s not as easy to find as alternatives like cod, pollock, haddock and similar items. Here are four chain restaurants serving up the best fried walleye and french fries.

Culver’s

The Northwoods Walleye Sandwich at Culver’s is a popular menu item made with a hand battered, cooked to order fish fillet topped with tartar sauce and shredded lettuce on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll. Diners can opt for a basket, which is a sandwich/fries/drink combo. The North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is also excellent.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar has a whole Walleye Fest, where diners can indulge in delish walleye options like the KabeeLo Lodge Walleye plate. “Discovered on our annual Ontario fishing trip: Walleye dipped in our special batter and prepared pan-fried or grilled. Served with seasonal vegetables and your choice of mashed potatoes or fries,” the chain says.

The Crooked Pint

The Crooked Pint serves up a tasty Kabeelo Lodge Walleye & Chips plate, made with two beer-battered fillets served with waffle fries and a side of tartar sauce. The chain also has a delicious Kabeelo Lodge Walleye Sandwich made from beer-battered walleye on a hoagie with romaine, tomato, and served with a side of tartar sauce. “It was one of the last places I ate before I left Minnesota and had the walleye sandwich. It was wonderful,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blue Moose Burgers & Wings

Blue Moose Burgers & Wings has a Walleye Sandwich on the menu made from a beer battered walleye fillet served with a slice of lemon and tartar sauce. All sandwiches and wraps are served with your choice of soup du jour, fresh fruit, french fries, or seasoned fries. “The wife and I split the walleye sandwich and their soup of the day, which was a cheese chicken soup, which was delicious,” one diner said. “The walleye, I would definitely get it again.”