11 Best Fried Fish Sandwiches Across America, According to Diners

Diners rate the top fried fish sandwiches at fast-food chains.

Since Lent is still going on, it is fried fish season at your local fast food chain. Almost every fast food brand has its own version of the classic breaded, seasoned, and deep-fried filet of fish. However, they aren’t created equal in taste. Some are much higher-rated than others, according to the people who eat them. Here are the best fried fish sandwiches across America, according to diners. Note that some are only available for a limited time during the year.

Popeyes Spicy Flounder

Popeye’s specializes in fried chicken, but the Louisiana-based chain serves a real fried fish sandwich that is equally delish: The Flounder Fish Sandwich. It starts with “responsibly sourced, wild-caught fish,” the chain told TODAY. “Our sourcing follows NOAA standards and goes through regulations to ensure we maintain the species. The population levels of our fish are above normal, and we don’t anticipate running into any inventory issues.” Our reviewer maintains “the size and obviously fresh and real flounder cuts are big pluses,” but it’s their ‘hand-battered then hand-breaded’ technique that “makes this sandwich another winner.” You can also get a spicy version with the Louisiana-style breading.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod

Culver’s is famous for ButterBurgers, but the Midwestern chain’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is the freshest catch in fast food land. The fish, caught in the North Atlantic, is hand-cut, battered, and cooked to order, then topped with a Culver’s family recipe tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and Wisconsin Cheddar, and served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll. Our reviewer calls it “ingenious.”

Culver’s Northwoods Walleye

Fish lovers are impressed that Culver’s Northwoods Walleye sandwich, available during Lent, sources the seasonal Midwestern specialty fish. “Each filet is hand battered, then cooked to order. Topped with our special recipe tartar sauce and crisp shredded lettuce. Served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll,” reads the menu. “I like Culver’s regular menu cod sandwich, but the lent menu walleye sandwich is so huge that I am glad I got it before lent, because it was so generous and huge. the flavor was good, but not spicy, but the fish was very meaty,” writes a Redditor. “They have the best fish sandwiches in fastfood,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King’s Fish’N Crisp and Big Fish

Burger King’s Fish ‘N Crisp and Big Fish sandwiches, both made with fresh fish, are popular with diners. The “succulent” Fish’N Crisp sandwich features a fish fillet topped with a slice of American cheese and tangy tartar sauce between a toasted sesame bun, and is a solid Lent-friendly fish sandwich option. The chain recently bought back the popular Big Fish sandwich, which also features wild “white Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun,” BK says.

Arby’s Crispy Fish or Spicy Fish Sandwich

Arby’s crispy fish sandwich is basically as OG as they come – a crispy fish fillet served on a toasted sesame bun with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce. But according to diners, it’s simply delicious. While they aren’t always on the menu, when you see them, order them immediately. Our reviewer tried the spicy version, maintaining it is “loaded with ingredients” and flavor. “It greets you on first bite with a sense of warm, sweet heat, thanks to a spicy dust they call ‘fiery seasoning’ and diced roasted jalapenos held in place by a generous swipe of tartar sauce. There’s shredded iceberg lettuce and tomato to cut the mild heat, although their benefit is perhaps only a token since the juices can cause sogginess,” they wrote.

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish

Lots of diners, including one of our reviewers, are fans of Wendy’s wild-caught Alaskan pollock sandwich smothered in dill tartar. Our reviewer calls it a “game changer.” They note that “there’s so much to love” about the sandwich, including “excellent dill-speckled tartar sauce that tasted like fresh herbs, fat half-sour pickle chips, enough melted cheese, and a toasted-on-the-outside but steamy-on-the-inside sweet premium bun that held its photo-ready form,” they write.

Portillo’s Breaded Whitefish

If you live near a Portillo’s, the Breaded Whitefish sandwich is a must-order. It features a breaded wild-caught, haddock filet on a fresh brioche bun with American cheese, chopped lettuce, and tartar sauce. “I never knew how good the portillos fish sandwich was. It makes me think of a better BK fish from the 90s,” one fan says.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is a classic, sparking serious nostalgia with customers. At the core is a wild-caught, crispy fish filet (Alaskan Pollock) sourced from sustainably managed fisheries, topped with melted American cheese and creamy tartar sauce, served on a soft, steamed bun. Our reviewer notes that “for better or worse, there’s no mistaking this sandwich for anybody else’s; every component has a distinctive signature to it,” they write. “The sponginess of the bread, is lovely and doughy when fresh. The tartar sauce is the absolute best on the market. It’s thick, sour, acidic, and assertive–bold and pronounced against the meek and sugar-skewing versions everyone else seems to lean toward. The very light, un-greasy square of crunchy, golden-fried fish stick-tasting Alaskan pollock. While many competing fillets are made of pollock as well, this has its own flavor from the oil they use to fry it, with traces of that comforting McDonald’s fries fragrance embedded into the patty. Sure, once it cools, it has a compressed, processed, and grayish look to it that dulls next to walleye, cod, and flounder, but small as it is, it’ll be gone before you reach that point.”

Dairy Queen Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich

Dairy Queen uses real whole fish for their Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich. “Always quite the catch, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features crispy wild-caught Alaskan pollock that is lightly coated to deliver a pleasingly crunchy outside with a tender inside,” the company says on their website. “Along with the crispy Alaskan Pollock, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features fresh lettuce and tangy tartar sauce on a toasted bun. This is a catch that’s sure to hook any fish sandwich connoisseur.”

Church’s Texas Chicken Fish

The Church’s Texas Chicken fish sandwich is a sleeper favorite with diners. It features a crispy, panko-breaded wild-caught Pacific Pollock fillet on a honey-butter brioche bun, topped with tartar sauce and pickles. According to fans it is a flaky, flavorful option compared to other fast-food fish sandwiches.

Checkers/Rally’s Deep Sea Double

Checkers and Rally’s Deep Sea Double has double fillets and double cheese, offering more bang for the buck than other options. “Y’all should check out Checkers for the deep sea double. I’m not saying it’s better than Long John’s but it’s easier to find. And it’s bigger, cheaper, and tastier than the crappy McD filet o’ fish,” one Redditor says.

Long John Silver’s Classic Fish

Long John Silver’s Classic Fish Sandwich is considered a top contender among fast-food fish sandwiches. Ifeatures a crispy, battered Alaskan Pollock fillet, tartar sauce, and pickles on a bun, offering a “classic” taste. According to one Redditor, “they delivered on this fish sandwich. Some tangy pickles and lettuce, maybe it was a slaw? And the fish was perfect, maybe a little small if I’m honest. Despite that, it was honestly the best fish sandwich I’ve had in YEARS. If you like fish sandwiches, this one is top 3, maybe the best.”