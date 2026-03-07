5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Zucchini Sticks

Find out which restaurant chains serve the most delicious fried zucchini.

Fried zucchini sticks/fries are a popular restaurant appetizer, perfect not just for vegans and vegetarians but anyone who appreciates golden deep-fried deliciousness. This side is made from sliced zucchini seasoned and battered before hitting the fryer, served steaming hot with tasty dips and sauces. Both fast-food and sit-down restaurants offer this savory side: Here are five chain restaurants with the best fried zucchini sticks worth ordering alone.

Farmer Boys

The Zucchini Sticks at Farmer Boys are a popular appetizer diners love. “Grown to our own standards, hand-cut and hand-battered daily at each restaurant. Famously delicious, they’re a handful,” the chain says. These yummy vegetable sticks are perfect for dipping into the famous Farmer Boys ranch. “Great salads, wraps, burgers and zucchini. Everything is always fresh and portions are amazing,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. has tasty Fried Zucchini on the menu, although they’re arguably rounds rather than sticks, and served with house dressing. These sides are so popular there was practically a revolt when the chain had to temporarily pull them from the menu a few years ago. “The fried zucchini is the only reason I choose Carl’s over other fast food restaurants,” one fan said.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

The fan-favorite Zucchini Fritté at Maggiano’s Little Italy is served with a delicious Lemon Aioli and diners can’t get enough. “The Chopped Salad or Maggiano’s Salad are the best and the fried zucchini appetizer with lemon aioli is to die for!” one said.

Astro Burger

West coast burger chain Astro Burger has signature-recipe Zucchini Sticks on the menu. “This place is the best old school hamburger place I’ve ever eaten at. The cheeseburger was so good, fries, onion rings, zucchini and soda were all delicious,” one fan said.

Red Robin

Red Robin‘s Zucchini Fries are perfectly crispy battered zucchini sticks big enough to share (but the restaurant jokes you will want to keep them to yourself). “Dip them in Red Robin’s house-made ranch dressing and watch the magic happen—creamy, tangy, and totally irresistible. Whether you’re sharing with friends or savoring them solo, these fries bring a playful twist to your favorite comfort food.”