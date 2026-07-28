These restaurant chains stand out for affordable drinks, appetizers, and bar bites.

Even if you aren’t a drinker, heading to happy hour at your favorite restaurant is a great way to feast on fabulous food for less. Many of the top chains have pretty amazing happy hour specials on food and beverages. Happy hours generally run before peak dining hours and are sometimes only available in the bar and lounge. They also vary by location, so make sure to check the website of your local spot before heading over to confirm times and availability. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best happy hour deals, according to diners.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory offers a great Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The only catch? You have to sit in the bar area. It features select appetizers, small plates, and drinks generally priced at $10.95 or less. “Appetizers & Small Plates” include Avocado Eggrolls, Tex Mex Eggrolls, Roadside Sliders, Crispy Crab Bites, Factory Nachos, and Hot Spinach and Cheese Dip. There are also discounted draft beers, select wines by the glass, well drinks, and specialty cocktails like Mojitos, Margaritas, and Lemon Drops.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s also has a sensational happy hour with $10 signature apps, $5.99 select beers, $6.99 select wines, and $8.99 select cocktails from Monday through Friday, 3-6. It is available at the bar and patio areas. It includes Chang’s Lettuce Wraps, Crab Wontons, and Dumplings.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

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Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is an upscale, fine dining chain. If you want to save money and indulge in delicious food, head over to the bar and lounge for “Ruth’s Hour” when there is discount pricing on handcrafted cocktails, wine, beer, and high-end bar bites. Hours vary by location, but generally happy hour runs from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday through Friday. Expect promotionally priced premium wines, beers, and signature cocktails like the Rocks Rita or Ruth’s Manhattan, and discounted shareable dishes, like Spicy Shrimp, Seared Ahi Tuna, and their signature Goat Cheese & Artichoke Dip

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Feast on Italian bites during happy hours at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. The chain generally runs deals daily from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the bar area only. Specials include discounted drinks like $7 cocktails, $6 wines, and $5 beers, alongside shareable bites like Spinach Arancini, Calabrian Wings, Lasagne Dip, Truffle Fettuccine Cacio e Pepe, and Mezzaluna Fritte.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s offers lots of delicious eats during happy hour, like $7 Truffle Fries, Korean Fried Chicken, and Wagyu Carpaccio, and $9 Crispy Asian Calamari, Heirloom Tomato & Avocado Bruschetta, and Fish Tacos Al Pastor Style. If you want a meal, get the Cheeseburger and fries for $11. There are also beer and wine specials, with a handful of beers for $5.50.