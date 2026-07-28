These restaurant chains serve chili dogs piled high with hearty toppings and bold flavor.

What happens when you take a hot dog and smother it with chili? The genius culinary invention that is the chili dog, aka chili cheese dog. Don’t get me wrong: I eat one maybe once a year, usually if I am at a state fair or if I am lucky, at one of the many Coney Islands in Michigan. They are messy, and usually leave me feeling a little unwell, but boy, are they delicious. If you want to indulge, there are a handful of chains that do the chili dog right. Here are 4 restaurant chains with the best chili dogs, according to diners.

Wienerschnitzel

With a name like Wienerschnitzel, you better deliver a delicious chili cheese dog. “The chili cheese dogs and chili cheese fries are great,” a Reddit user says. “The pretzel bun at Wienerschnitzel is so good that it should be the default bun there,” another suggests. “I love their double-cheese chili dogs. They have great hot dog chili,” another agrees.

Dairy Queen

Some Dairy Queens only serve hot dogs. If you happen to see them on the menu, the chili cheese dog is a must-try. “Surprisingly DQ has a really good chili cheese dog,” says a Redditor. “Yeah, DQ chili cheese dogs are my ride or die fast food dogs,” another adds. “I love them, and the people who buy them regularly definitely come back for it,” a third says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonic

Sonic’s massive chili-cheese-covered footlong coney dogs are a staple and have amassed a cult following for their size and deliciousness. “The footlong chili cheese coney add onion is GOAT,” one says. “Legendary item,” another agrees.

Freddy’s

I am a big fan of all the food at Freddy’s, but especially the dogs. Made out of Vienna beef and served on a buttered bun, Freddy’s Chili Cheese Dog is a fan favorite. “Top notch IMO,” a Redditor confirms. “Freddys chili is sinful,” another says. What makes them so good starts with dog itself. “Vienna hot dogs. They’re ‘freddy’s brand’, but no, they’re actually just Vienna dogs. Delicious,” one says.