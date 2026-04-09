8 Chain Restaurants With the Best New England Lobster Rolls, According to Diners

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these top-rated lobster rolls from popular chains.

New England-style lobster rolls are one of the most delicious seafood items you can get, pairing delicate, tender lobster with soft bread for something truly special. Maine-style is usually made with chilled lobster and mayo, while Connecticut-style is warm with butter, but both are incredible and always worth ordering, especially from a restaurant known for their lobster rolls. If you’re craving this mouthwatering East Coast classic, here are eight chain restaurants serving up exceptional New England-style lobster rolls diners rave about.

Truluck’s

Truluck’s has Lobster Rolls on the lunch menu at select locations, packed with tender pieces of Maine lobster and shallot-dill dressing on a buttered-brioche roll. “I ordered the lobster roll with sweet potato fries with a berry patch to wash it down. The lobster roll was perfect, the sweet potato fries were delicious and the berry patch was refreshing,” one diner said.

Legal Sea Foods

The Lobster Rolls at Legal Sea Foods are made warm butter-poached or traditional with lemon mayo, and a huge hit with diners who are rightfully obsessed with this delicious seafood staple. “On the topic of best I had, I ADORED the warm buttered Lobster Roll!!! This entire meal was amazing but this was the highlight,” one fan said.

Lobster Guys

Lobster Guys have beautiful Maine-Style Lobster Rolls on the menu, made from chilled Lobster, lemon herb aioli, green onion, and old bay seasoning. There’s also Connecticut Style made with warm lobster, butter, mayo, green onion, and old bay for that classic New England taste. “We ordered two Connecticut style rolls with the drink fries combo. Did not take long at all when we were served with two delicious lobster rolls. The bread was soft and flavorful BUT the lobster was fantastic. Buttery savory/sweet and delicate. A++,” one happy diner shared.

Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster has truly delectable Maine Lobster Rolls made from—you guessed it—Maine lobster, served chilled with mayo on a New England roll with a lemon wedge. The Connecticut Roll is described as “heaven on a bun” and served warmed with butter and lemon. “Full disclaimer, the lobster roll is on a small roll. But they make up for it by giving you huge chunks of lobster in the lobster roll. Despite its size it is filling,” one fan shared.

Luke’s Lobster

Luke’s Lobster is considered the gold standard for Lobster Roll chains and you can see why: Each roll is made with wild-caught, chilled seafood in a New England-style, split-top, toasted buttered bun with a swipe of mayo, a drizzle of lemon butter, and a sprinkle of Luke’s Secret Seasoning (plus chips and a drink!). “Everything was spectacular at Luke’s Lobster! The lobster roll was amazing—fresh, juicy, and full of flavor,” one fan raved.

Red Hook Lobster Pound

Red Hook Lobster Pound serves up Maine and Connecticut-style Lobster Rolls on an authentic New England top split buttered and toasted bun. “We had the Maine lobster and Connecticut lobster roll. It was delicious. I’d recommend getting the lime ranch on the side as a dip,” one fan said.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

The Classic Lobster Roll at Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is as authentic as it gets, described as the kind of lobster roll you’d bite into on a road trip to New England in the 1930s. Made with a split roll and big, hearty chunks of fresh lobster chilled with mayo and lemon, diners can’t get enough. “We ordered both the Classic Lobster Roll and the Lobster Salad Roll, and did them Bar Harbor style (extra lobster). That was 100% the right move — both rolls were loaded, flavorful, and didn’t feel skimpy at all,” one said.

Lobster and Beer

Lobster and Beer has both Connecticut and Maine-style lobster rolls on the menu. “Lobster rolls are out of this world. They have several different types, both hot and chilled. Try them all,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e