3 Best Chain Restaurants for Lobster Rolls, According to Chefs

These three restaurant chains serve the best lobster rolls, according to culinary experts.

Lobster rolls are a menu staple in New England. Created out of convenience in the 1920s, the lobster roll has become a mainstay for seafood lovers and a symbol of coastal American cuisine. Traditionally served either warm with butter (Connecticut-style) or chilled with mayo (Maine-style), this simple sandwich lets fresh lobster take center stage. While the best lobster rolls are often found at small seaside shacks, a few restaurant chains have earned praise from chefs for delivering consistently high-quality versions across locations. Here are three standouts worth seeking out.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Lobster Roll

It’s not hard to find a lobster roll, especially in states like Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, but there are key things to look for when ordering. “A standout lobster roll starts with high-quality lobster meat that is sweet, tender and the true star of the show,’ says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Whether prepared with a light touch of mayo or warm butter, the key is to enhance the natural flavor of the lobster without overpowering it,” he explains. “When served on a buttery toasted roll that adds just the right amount of texture, each bite becomes rich, fresh and unforgettable.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Legal Sea Foods

A longtime East Coast favorite, Legal Sea Foods offers a more traditional, hearty take with its Legal Lobster Roll. “The Lobster Roll showcases generous chunks of sweet lobster lightly dressed in bright lemon mayo that enhances rather than overwhelms,” says Chef Dennis. “Served in a perfectly toasted roll, it delivers clean flavor, buttery texture, and that unmistakable taste of New England.”

Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster started as a much sought-after food truck, but gained national attention after appearing on “Shark Tank”, where they secured a deal with investor Barbara Corcoran. That exposure helped turn them into a fast-growing national chain. The Maine Roll is a must-have, says Chef Dennis. “Cousins Maine Lobster’s Maine Roll keeps things traditional with chilled lobster gently tossed in mayo and tucked into a split-top bun,” he says. “The focus is on freshness and simplicity, letting the tender lobster and soft, buttery bread shine in every bite.”

Luke’s Lobster’s

Luke’s Lobster is known for its “dock-to-roll” sourcing, meaning its lobster is traceable back to Maine fisheries and handled through its own supply chain for exceptional freshness and consistency. The small chain offers a few different types of lobster rolls, which Chef Christos Bisiotis, Founder of Terpsi Hospitality, says are “super delicious.” He adds, “The seasoning is always on point.”