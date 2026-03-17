6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Mozzarella Sticks and Marinara

These top-rated chain restaurants serve the best crispy, melty mozzarella sticks.

Mozzarella sticks are the perfect appetizer for kids and adults alike: Melty, gooey, cheese breaded and deep-fried to golden perfection, and of course served with a tangy, delicious marinara sauce for dipping. It’s hard to get this one wrong—we’re talking about deep-fried cheese here—but some restaurants have mozzarella sticks so good you would want to have them for the actual meal. Here are five chains where these cheesy apps are amazing.

Chili’s Fried Mozzarella

Chili’s Fried Mozzarella served with Marinara sauce are not so much sticks as bricks of perfectly melted, gooey cheese. Served by itself or as part of the Triple Dipper deal, guests rave about the iconic cheese pull on these bad boys and just how huge they are. Well worth trying, especially if you want to just have a bunch of apps with your drinks.

BJ’s Mozzarella Sticks

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse have Mozzarella Sticks on the menu, served with a premium marinara. “Sure, mozzarella sticks are common at restaurants, but ours are made with garlic butter breading and generously covered with parmesan before they’re served with San Marzano marinara sauce,” the chain says.

Outback Steakhouse Mozzarella Bloomerangs

Outback Steakhouse has Fried Mozzarella Bloomerangs on the menu, breaded and fried with the famous Bloomin’ Onion® spices, and served with marinara sauce. “They were fried to perfection,” one fan said via Facebook. “They weren’t greasy. The coating was great. Excellent cheese pull! Had to be my fav mozzarella sticks honestly.”

Olive Garden Fried Mozzarella

Olive Garden has classic Fried Mozzarella on the menu served with marinara sauce. Those who like the melty cheese aspect but want to mix it up a little can opt for the Toasted Ravioli: Lightly fried ravioli filled with seasoned beef. Served with homemade marinara sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Arby’s Mozzarella Sticks

Arby’s Mozzarella Sticks are a fan-favorite menu item. Made with stretchy, cheesy, melty mozzarella that’s battered and fried, this app is served with a marinara sauce for dipping. “The cheese pull when u get them fresh.. mozzarella sticks for the win!” one Redditor said.

Burger King’s Mozzarella Fries

Burger King fans are thrilled with the new, reformulated Whoppers, and they are obsessed with the Mozzarella Fries: Breaded, fry-shaped mozzarella sticks, fried until crispy, and served with two marinara dipping sauces. “One thing BK really did right was changing the recipe. The mozzarella fries are a thousand times better than the old mozzarella sticks we used to have,” one fan said.